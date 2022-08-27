ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto appears in bond court

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto appears in bond court 00:33

MIAMI – Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway on the morning of August 20 appeared in bond court on Saturday.

A Miami judge ordered Simeon to surrender any travel documents including his Haitian passport.

He was also ordered on full house arrest lockdown unless medical attention is needed.

The judge also raised the bond from $7,500 per count to $10,000 for each count.

He was also ordered not to drive under any circumstance. He was also told to surrender his driver's license.

As per his attorney, Simeon had a valid license at the time and only had two speeding tickets and a failure to yield the way prior to the deadly crash and no other criminal record.

CBS4 has learned that Simeon also has a hold for ICE, which his attorney wasn't aware of.

Simeon is facing five counts of vehicular homicide.

Here is what the Florida Highway Patrol had to say about the charges Simeon is facing:

"Mr. Simeon has been arrested and charged with 5 counts of Vehicular Homicide. Troopers are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a contributing factor. If it is determined that Mr. Simeon was impaired at the time of the crash, additional charges will be filed... Mr. Simeon continues to receive medical care at the hospital while being monitored by law enforcement officials. He will be booked into jail once discharged from the hospital."

Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m.

That's where loved ones and friends have been stopping by to drop off flowers to honor the victims.

A woman named Francesca, said, "This was not supposed to happen. I knew all of the victims and I did not get a chance to say goodbye."

Authorities said the age range of the victims is between 18 to 25.

Clara Cortes told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that her granddaughter, Briana Pacalagua, died in the crash.

In Spanish, she said, while shedding some tears, "My granddaughter was a great girl. She was very studious. She was marvelous. She did everything. She was a hard worker. She would bring me chocolates and flowers. She was a good friend to everyone. And anyone who was sad, she would help them."

Simeon survived the crash and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Karen Laverde, who said she was a friend of the victims, said, "It wasn't even their fault. It was the other guy. I ask God why he did that driving the wrong way. I give them my blessings and my strength because if it is hard for us, imagine how it is for them.  Every person in that car had beautiful energy and they were all so young. You know it really hits us all. It is crazy."

FHP troopers are investigating if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

"Crews had to use the jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle, unfortunately, the other vehicle there was no one alive to be saved," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Mark Chavers.

The investigation into the crash continues.

If anyone has information on Simeon's whereabouts prior to the crash, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (305) 470-2500.

Dale Davis
4d ago

RIP to all who have perished. These fatalities are happening far to often these days, as more and more individuals are impaired driver's, driving without a care in the world. God Bless the Families and First Responders that have to work these Grewsom Crime Scenes. 🙏

?‍?Dead.Over.A.Whyt.Lie?‍?
4d ago

He deserves life with no chance of parole driving 109mph😑😑😑 May he never see sunlight.

