ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

List of every Duke basketball player currently in NBA

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007DCT_0hY2yiBt00

Due to the large, ever-changing number of former Duke basketball players in the NBA, it's not easy to keep track of that number and remember their whereabouts.

Trades. Drafts. Free agency. New contracts. Expired contracts. Waivers. Retirements.

This list, which will update here whenever related moves happen, is for those who want to stay up to date with NBA Blue Devils but easily forget who plays where every year.

So let's get right to it with this basic inventory of Duke talents on an active NBA contract...

Duke basketball's present-day NBA presence (in order of career points):

1. Kyrie Irving (14,304 points) - Brooklyn Nets

2. Jayson Tatum (8,087 points) - Boston Celtics

3. Brandon Ingram (7,024 points) - New Orleans Pelicans

4. Austin Rivers (5,750 points) - Minnesota Timberwolves

5. Mason Plumlee (5,629 points) - Charlotte Hornets

6. Seth Curry (4,303 points) - Brooklyn Nets

7. RJ Barrett (3,733 points) - New York Knicks

8. Luke Kennard (3,074 points) - Los Angeles Clippers

9. Gary Trent Jr. (2,984 points) - Toronto Raptors

10. Tyus Jones (2,963 points) - Memphis Grizzlies

11. Justise Winslow (2,720 points) - Portland Trail Blazers

Scroll to Continue

12. Wendell Carter Jr. (2,704 points) - Orlando Magic

13. Zion Williamson (2,446 points) - New Orleans Pelicans

14. Marvin Bagley III (2,276 points) - Detroit Pistons

15. Grayson Allen (1,927 points) - Milwaukee Bucks

16. Cam Reddish (1,526 points) - New York Knicks

17. Tre Jones (669 points) - San Antonio Spurs

18. Paolo Banchero (259 points) - Orlando Magic

19. Jalen Johnson (112 points) - Atlanta Hawks

20. AJ Griffin (69 points) - Atlanta Hawks

21. Vernon Carey Jr. (66 points) - Washington Wizards

22. Mark Williams (11 points) - Charlotte Hornets

23. Wendell Moore Jr. (0 points) - Minnesota Timberwolves

24. Trevor Keels (0 points) - New York Knicks (two-way contract)

25. Jack White (0 points) - Denver Nuggets (two-way contract)

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
The Comeback

Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
403
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy