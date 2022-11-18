List of every Duke basketball player currently in NBA

Due to the large, ever-changing number of former Duke basketball players in the NBA, it's not easy to keep track of that number and remember their whereabouts.

Trades. Drafts. Free agency. New contracts. Expired contracts. Waivers. Retirements.

This list, which will update here whenever related moves happen, is for those who want to stay up to date with NBA Blue Devils but easily forget who plays where every year.

So let's get right to it with this basic inventory of Duke talents on an active NBA contract...

Duke basketball's present-day NBA presence (in order of career points):

1. Kyrie Irving (14,304 points) - Brooklyn Nets

2. Jayson Tatum (8,087 points) - Boston Celtics

3. Brandon Ingram (7,024 points) - New Orleans Pelicans

4. Austin Rivers (5,750 points) - Minnesota Timberwolves

5. Mason Plumlee (5,629 points) - Charlotte Hornets

6. Seth Curry (4,303 points) - Brooklyn Nets

7. RJ Barrett (3,733 points) - New York Knicks

8. Luke Kennard (3,074 points) - Los Angeles Clippers

9. Gary Trent Jr. (2,984 points) - Toronto Raptors

10. Tyus Jones (2,963 points) - Memphis Grizzlies

11. Justise Winslow (2,720 points) - Portland Trail Blazers

12. Wendell Carter Jr. (2,704 points) - Orlando Magic

13. Zion Williamson (2,446 points) - New Orleans Pelicans

14. Marvin Bagley III (2,276 points) - Detroit Pistons

15. Grayson Allen (1,927 points) - Milwaukee Bucks

16. Cam Reddish (1,526 points) - New York Knicks

17. Tre Jones (669 points) - San Antonio Spurs

18. Paolo Banchero (259 points) - Orlando Magic

19. Jalen Johnson (112 points) - Atlanta Hawks

20. AJ Griffin (69 points) - Atlanta Hawks

21. Vernon Carey Jr. (66 points) - Washington Wizards

22. Mark Williams (11 points) - Charlotte Hornets

23. Wendell Moore Jr. (0 points) - Minnesota Timberwolves

24. Trevor Keels (0 points) - New York Knicks (two-way contract)

25. Jack White (0 points) - Denver Nuggets (two-way contract)

