The Town of Milton was bustling Aug. 27 for the annual Bargains on the Broadkill event at Memorial Park. The weather was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop people from perusing products for sale from dozens of vendors, from sunglasses and candles to homemade fudge and a variety of home decor items. Face painting, balloon animals, the Lions Club train and other activities kept the kids happy before the grand finale duck race, which saw members of the Milton Fire Department dump hundreds of rubber duckies from a ladder truck before local celebrities Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton; Melissa Clampitt, co-owner of Po’ Boys restaurant; and WRDE anchor Matt Pencek raced to collect them. The day’s festivities kicked off with the annual Irish Eyes canoe and kayak race, which started and ended at Memorial Park.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO