Cape Gazette
Artist reception with Kathy Buschi set Sept. 4
Kathy Buschi of Milton is returning to the art gallery at Nassau Valley Vineyards to exhibit her work during the month of September. A reception will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. A farmers market is held on Sundays at the vineyard during those hours.
Community Briefs 8/31/22
U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced the USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. Grain farmer Willard L. Kauffman of Harrington is receiving $19,558. Funds will be used toward the purchase and installation of a grain-drying system for...
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
Overfalls gala tickets discounted thru Sept. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s annual gala is fast approaching. Rock the Boat festivities will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. In addition to terrific food and great musical entertainment by the popular band Hot Sauce, the evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dickie Bryant.
Bargains on the Broadkill draws a crowd
The Town of Milton was bustling Aug. 27 for the annual Bargains on the Broadkill event at Memorial Park. The weather was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop people from perusing products for sale from dozens of vendors, from sunglasses and candles to homemade fudge and a variety of home decor items. Face painting, balloon animals, the Lions Club train and other activities kept the kids happy before the grand finale duck race, which saw members of the Milton Fire Department dump hundreds of rubber duckies from a ladder truck before local celebrities Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton; Melissa Clampitt, co-owner of Po’ Boys restaurant; and WRDE anchor Matt Pencek raced to collect them. The day’s festivities kicked off with the annual Irish Eyes canoe and kayak race, which started and ended at Memorial Park.
wjbr.com
Mutt Of The Week: Connie
Arryn from the Brandywine Valley SPCA stopped by Deanna and Justin in the Morning with the Mutt of the Week: Connie. Thanks to Matt Fetick and the Fetick team at Keller Williams for powering our Mutt of the Week. Connie has a very sad backstory. She was found tied to...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
‘Village of Arden’ screening set at art theater Sept. 12
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society, in partnership with WHYY, will present a special screening of the “The Village of Arden” episode “Movers & Makers” at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at the Cinema Art Theater near Lewes. This free event is open to all members and...
WSFS Bank gives $5K to support Stars & Stripes Fireworks
As a Firecracker level sponsor of the Stars & Stripes Fireworks event held June 25, WSFS Bank presented a $5,000 check to the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. Shown are (l-r) Matthew Sellers, Nancy Pinera, Jill McEwen and Terry Kistler.
Lewes library to host history and antiquarian book sale Sept. 16-17
The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will hold a history and antiquarian book sale from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 17, at the library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. More than 1,500 books on history and politics, as well as...
The Beach Paper Winter Survival Guide
After this issue, Beach Paper will be but a fond memory. Of course, we’ll be back in the spring, but The Rehoboth Foodie is fretful over your off-season nourishment. How will you muddle through without your weekly helping of Steppin’ Up To The Plate?. As part of our...
Eve Plumb to appear at Jeff West Home in Lewes Sept. 3
Here’s the story of a lovely lady. Actor, artist and entrepreneur Eve Plumb, star of TV classic “Brady Bunch,” will return to Jeff West Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, for a meet and greet at the shop at 207 West Market St., Lewes.
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
David Alfred Banks, founded family business
David Alfred Banks, 84, of Georgetown, passed away following a lengthy illness Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 18, 1937, to Walter and Dorothy (Williamson) Banks of Millsboro, David graduated from Georgetown High School in 1955. In September 1959, David married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Frances Stockley of Georgetown, and they shared 63 wonderful years together.
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, state retiree
Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, 88, of Dover, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 12, 1934, in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Leeds Ireland and Eva Madara Ireland. Hazel was a loving and devoted...
DSU marching band to play at Rehoboth bandstand Sept. 4
The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual DSU Approaching Storm Marching Band concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The band performance will run about 60-90 minutes. The chapter invites all DSC/DSU graduates, alumni, family, friends, and former...
