Easy to use for one person or with the assistance of another party from the convenience and comfort of the patient’s home. soft cotton d-ring arm cuff allows for easy application. features aneroid gauge with large dial, easy-squeeze inflation bulb and detached professional stethoscope. includes: gauge, inflation bulb, detached stethoscope, black adult arm cotton cuff, zippered attaché case, detailed english/spanish guidebook and blood pressure reading log. latex-free. adult size cuff fits arm circumference: 10 inch – 14 inch. large adult replacement cuff available.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO