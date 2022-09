Which team do you think will “drive” home the victory for their school next weekend?

Vote starting Sunday for The Blade's High School Football Winning Drive Game of the Week at: www.toledoblade.com/HSFBDrive .

Here are the candidates for Week 3.

■ Whitmer at Anthony Wayne

■ Otsego at Liberty Center

■ St. John's at Perrysburg

■ Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

■ Rossford at Oak Harbor