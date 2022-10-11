ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘Incredible’ Shedding Brush for Easily Removing Cat Fur Is Over 50% Off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

By Delilah Gray
 5 days ago
Courtesy of Aumuca Aumuca.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re a pet owner, there’s a lot that goes into their care (and self-care) routines! From bathing to brushing their teeth, we want our pets to feel and look their best! Now, something all cat owners know about is that our cats’ hair can get insane. We’re talking mountains of hair in the corner, insane. But thanks to this beloved (and super affordable) Amazon product

, you can easily get those mats out of your cat’s hair and give them a healthier coat within minutes.

The best part? It’s over 50 percent off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. So now’s the time to snag it! And if you’re not a Prime member already, don’t worry — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all these exclusive Amazon deals.

Courtesy of Aumuca Aumuca.

The Aumuca Cat Brush

is a small but powerful hair brush that Amazon shoppers adore for keeping their precious fur babies groomed. Perfect for professionals and pet parents, this cat grooming brush makes cleaning your cat much easier than before. With skin-friendly hair bristles, this brush can work with even the most sensitive skin your cats may have. Per the brand, all you have to do is brush, and dispose of the hair you accumulated by clicking the button on the back. It’s really that simple (and is said to work with any hair type your pet is!)

With over 7,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers (and their cats) adore this handy dandy brush. One of the top reviews said, “It’s super gentle and managed to de-shed this incredible amount in just 3 strokes. And the removal of the fur is just as easy with the release feature. My other cat who doesn’t mind grooming? I emptied the brush a dozen times after about 6 strokes each and he’s shinier than I’ve ever seen him. Brush feels sturdy and is easy to hold. I’ll update if it has any problems, but this has been a phenomenal purchase.”

Another shopper added, “This is the best pet brush I’ve ever owned. It cleans all the loose fur from my cat and massages her while doing it. She absolutely loves it and cries for more brushing. And it’s incredibly easy to clean after use with just the push of a button.”

