This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. Australia has more qualified teachers and nurses than at any point in its history. There is no “shortage” of these skills. The problem is that within five years of gaining their qualification, as many as one in four nurses and a similar proportion of teachers have decided to do something else. The dropout rate is intensifying. Between 2016 and 2021 the proportion of nurses registered but not working in the profession rose by 63% nationally. In Victoria it was 85%....

HEALTH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO