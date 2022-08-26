Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Hitachi Systems: Reorganization of North American Group Companies for Expanding Global Managed Services
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (“Hitachi Systems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TOKYO: 6501), today announced that Cumulus Systems Inc. (“Cumulus Systems”) and Hitachi Systems Security Inc. (“Hitachi Systems Security”), its group companies in North America, will be reorganized in order to strengthen managed services (superior security services, advanced performance analytics services, etc.) for global markets, with the objective of further expanding global businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005036/en/ Supplementary Information (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Testing, Treatment, and Vaccines are the Three Ways Companies Can Fight Monkeypox (SKHHY, TOMDF, CMRX, BVRNY, EBS)
This month, the U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency, and people at high risk of getting the virus are lining up in city streets to get vaccinated. Investors are lining up for shares of companies supplying vaccines as well as companies developing treatments and “pick-and-shovel” diagnostic, testing and preventative companies. There are several options for investors looking to profit from this latest outbreak.
Mental wealth and jobs: without it, we're just pouring water into a leaking bucket
This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. Australia has more qualified teachers and nurses than at any point in its history. There is no “shortage” of these skills. The problem is that within five years of gaining their qualification, as many as one in four nurses and a similar proportion of teachers have decided to do something else. The dropout rate is intensifying. Between 2016 and 2021 the proportion of nurses registered but not working in the profession rose by 63% nationally. In Victoria it was 85%....
Energy news - live: Chancellor ‘deeply concerned’ people could freeze this winter
Nadhim Zahawi has said he is “deeply concerned” people could freeze this winter as energy bills skyrocket.The chancellor admitted government help for people struggling with the cost of living was not enough and insisted “nothing is off the table” for Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister.Speaking to Sky News during a visist to the US, Mr Zahawi said “no one should be cut off because they can’t afford their bills”. Asked if he was worried people could freeze this winter, he said he was “deeply concerned”.His comments came after Liz Truss has made a firm pledge of “no new...
China rejects UN report on Xinjiang and insists its treatment of Uyghurs is ‘best human rights practice’
China on Thursday rejected the UN human rights report that found Beijing’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang may amount to “crimes against humanity”.The 48-page report, which corroborated separate findings by human rights groups, concluded that China has committed “serious” human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies. The report called on Beijing to release the detained and sought “urgent attention” from the world community to rights violations in the Communist government’s drive.China's diplomatic mission in Geneva said it firmly opposed the release of the UN assessment, which it said...
IMF set to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Monetary Fund will provide Sri Lanka $2.9 billion over four years to help salvage the country from its worst economic crisis under a preliminary agreement the agency announced Thursday. The arrangement will work to restore financial and macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as unlock the country’s growth potential, the IMF team visiting Sri Lanka said in a statement. The package is contingent on approval from the IMF management and executive board, as well as on receiving assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors, which include countries like China, India and Japan, that debt sustainability will be restored. “Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps,” the statement said.
Taiwan tycoon to train three million 'civilian warriors'
A colourful Taiwanese tycoon unveiled plans Thursday to train more than three million "civilian warriors" to help defend the democratic island in the event of a Chinese invasion, donating TW$1 billion ($33 million) of his own money. The tycoon said he would put TW$600 million towards training three million "black bear warriors" in the next three years who could work alongside the military.
