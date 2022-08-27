Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat ParadeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
whdh.com
Emerson College agrees to compensate students more than $1 million for classes during the pandemic
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College has settled a lawsuit about classes during the pandemic and agreed to pay a total of $2,060,000 as compensation. The suit claims it was a breach of contract for Emerson College to charge full price for the spring of 2020 semester once classes were moved online. The student who filed the suit said students should get a refund on their tuition.
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
Healthcare IT News
Southcoast Health slashes CHF and COPD readmissions rates with telehealth and RPM
Southcoast Health System, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, has employed a multi-pronged approach to solving different issues through telemedicine. While early goals involved keeping care accessible and safe during the pandemic, staff have worked to focus on continuous improvement and adding programs that would build for long-term value in care delivery.
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music
(Photo by Kampus Production) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbedfordguide.com
Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!
The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
umassd.edu
Mekhi Geter '22: Soldier-student-athlete
A full college course load keeps most students busy. Playing, and captaining an athletic team on top of this requires top-notch time-management skills. Crime and justice studies major and defensive lineman Mekhi Geter does both while also giving up one weekend a month to serve in the Massachusetts National Guard.
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
miltontimes.com
Stop watering you lawn but start watering trees
Most people don't realize that the most extreme drought in the entire country has most of eastern Massachusetts in its grip. Every week rain is forecast, but somehow the rain never comes or it's just a fraction of an inch, which does little good because we are now more than a foot behind normal rain levels.
franklintownnews.com
Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month
Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike
A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
wgbh.org
One graduate's story proves Biden's student loan forgiveness plan isn't a comprehensive solution
One local college graduate's story shows why Biden's loan forgiveness isn't a comprehensive solution. Since he graduated from UMass Amherst in 2013, Shane O’Brien has been focused on paying back his student loan debt. Now his nine-year effort has gotten a big boost from President Joe Biden, who last week signed off on a loan forgiveness program of $10,000 per borrower for those making under $125,000 a year. Shane is elated that he qualifies, telling me, “It’s good because it will wipe out about $2,000 of my remaining federal loans.”
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in Cambridge drinking water
“I would not drink that water. I would not use that water. I would not feed that water to my dogs. I would buy a filter immediately," one PFAS expert said. Increasing levels of toxic “forever chemicals” have been found in the drinking water in Cambridge, city officials said in a news release Friday.
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
Comments / 1