ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church president returns to valley his family helped settle to celebrate planned Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson returned to the Sanpete Valley his ancestors helped settle for a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for a new temple in Ephraim. The Ephraim Utah Temple is being built on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of...
Live Design
Mormon Tabernacle Installs Two Solid State Logic Live L550 Consoles For Use With The Tabernacle Choir
Salt Lake City, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed two Solid State Logic Live L550 Plus live sound production mixing consoles at the historic Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The two new desks, situated at front-of-house and the monitor mix position, perform sound reinforcement duties for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as well as a host of other events held at the venerable venue, which has a seating capacity of about 3,500.
FBI urges parents to download app focused on finding missing children
The F.B.I. is urging all parents to download and utilize the Child I.D. app. The app allows parents to upload a current photo of each of their children along with vital identifying statistics.
Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation
SALT LAKE CITY — A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running […]
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
kjzz.com
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
ksl.com
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
kuer.org
Advocates see ‘slow’ progress on Utah State Correctional Facility medication and mosquito issues
The Utah Department of Corrections is responding after families of inmates spoke out about conditions at the new state correctional facility in Salt Lake City. Advocates had seen an uptick in a range of complaints from medication access to a mosquito infestation. In terms of the issues that led to...
kjzz.com
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
Public school with ties to polygamy may go private, asks for restraining order
A public charter school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group is looking into the possibility of becoming a private school as they anticipating the entire board being fired in September.
Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
U-Talk: Is enough being done to help the homeless, or does the community need more resources?
“I absolutely believe they need to do more. It’s illegal in Provo to be homeless. The city prosecutes people who are homeless. They don’t accept them, it’s jail time. I would know, I’m one of them right now. This is the worst city in the world to be homeless in. They need more shelters and they need to understand that not all of us are junkies.” — Kelsey Morgan, Orem.
KSLTV
Parked van under I-15 overpass investigated in SLC ‘suspicious situation’
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department wrapped up an investigation Monday evening of what it called “a suspicious situation” surrounding a van parked under the Interstate 15 overpass on 200 South. Police closed off several streets in the area for two hours while...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect jailed after wild chase ends in fiery crash, arrest caught on camera
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man is facing 16 charges, five of them felonies, after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 45-minute chase in a stolen pickup truck, which ultimately caught on fire, police say. The incident began at about 10...
KUTV
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
