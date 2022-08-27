ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. children's hospital harassed over trans youth services

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hY2TcQY00

Medical providers at Children's National Hospital in Washington have become the latest targets of social media campaigns harassing U.S. hospitals for the treatments they offer transgender youths.

In an audio recording posted Thursday by the conservative Twitter account Libs of TikTok, a Children's National employee appears to say that the hospital offers gender-affirming hysterectomies to minors.

Since Thursday the hospital has been the target of “a large volume of hostile and threatening phone calls and emails," a spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The spokesperson also denied that Children's National performs hysterectomies for minors.

“None of the people who were secretly recorded by this activist group deliver care to our patients," they said. “The information in the recording is not accurate. We do not perform gender-affirming hysterectomies for anyone under the age of 18. ”

In the recording, Chaya Raichik, the Brooklyn real estate saleswoman whom The Washington Post identified earlier this year as running Libs of TikTok, poses as the mother of a 16-year-old transgender boy seeking a gender-affirming hysterectomy.

“They're in the clear,” a hospital worker tells Raichik after asking her son's age.

Later in the recording, another hospital worker tells Raichik she has seen gender-affirming hysterectomies for children “younger than your child's age.”

Comments on Twitter labeled hospital workers “demons” and “groomers" and called for them to be jailed or worse.

Earlier this month, doctors and staffers of Boston Children’s Hospital reported receiving threats of violence after Libs of TikTok posted a snippet of a hospital video about gender-affirming hysterectomies and claimed the hospital offered the procedure “for young girls.”

Far-right social media accounts and news outlets have also targeted hospitals in Pittsburgh, Phoenix and other major cities for their gender care programs.

————

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Harm on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Toddlers aren't transgender

The subject of “gender-affirming care” for children has hit a fever pitch in recent weeks. A firestorm of video clips went viral on social media, depicting medical professionals cheerfully describing various surgical procedures available at their gender clinics. One clip showed a professor at Yale University talking about how she helps children as young as 3 years old who identify as transgender or “nonbinary.”
SOCIETY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism#The Associated Press#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Texas university student adopts infant he found in the trash in Haiti

A Texas State University student is one step closer to officially adopting a baby he rescued from the trash.Twenty-seven-year-old Jimmy Amisial said he “took a leap of faith” when he decided to start the process to adopt baby Emilio back in 2018. The pairs’ paths crossed in their native Haiti, where Mr Amisial had been visiting family for Christmas, Fox2 reported.Mr Amisial said he found Emilio, now four, in a dumpster, abandoned and covered in fire ants as he was coming back from an orphanage he was volunteering at. Locals were scared to approach the baby because they feared Emilio was...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC News

ABC News

809K+
Followers
174K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy