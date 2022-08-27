Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q101online.com
Dukes’ Munson earns Sun Belt and National soccer honors
James Madison women’s soccer defender Brittany Munson was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor for the second time in as many weeks, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Munson was also named to the National Team of the Week for women’s soccer, released by TopDrawerSoccer...
q101online.com
JMU’s Veldman named SBC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison outside hitter Miëtte Veldman was named this season’s first Offensive Player of the Week, the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Veldman led the Dukes with 53 kills on the weekend, an average of 4.42 per set, including 22 kills against Kent State. She ranks 19th in the nation in total kills and 40th in kills per set.
q101online.com
Governors mansion reopens for tours
Public tours will be back at Virginia’s Executive Mansion later this week. The mansion in Richmond has been off limits to the public for more than two-years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne say they are eager to welcome guests back this Friday.
q101online.com
Waynesboro Police Arrest Man for Break-In at Willy’s Ice Cream
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second in connection to a break-in earlier this month. On August 10th, officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street for a reported burglary. During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a...
q101online.com
Salvation Army shelter reopens
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg announced this morning that it will resume emergency shelter operations on September 9, following an extensive renovation project over the past several months. Christy Byington is the new director of development for the Harrisonburg area Salvation Army and says a new staff for the facility...
