WMAZ
Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
WMAZ
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
WMAZ
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
WMAZ
Mother offers solutions in recent violence against children in Georgia
ATLANTA — Julvonnia McDowell remembers getting the phone call no parent wants to receive. It was six years ago and her son Jajuan was visiting a friend on spring break. She called the next few hours a complete blur. By the time McDowell drove four hours to Savannah, she discovered her son had been shot by a 13-year-old who got access to an unsecured gun.
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. The attack took place on Buford Road on Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
WMAZ
Riverdale 'firebombing' | Family says victim's recovery will be long, slow
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The family of two women who suffered injuries during what Riverdale Police call a "firebombing" are raising funds to help with medical expenses. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 along Derby Drive. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
Victim’s family wants changes after 6 people hit, killed on same stretch of road in last 4 years
NORCROSS, Ga. — The family of a mother killed in a hit-and-run incident is now asking for changes to be made on the road where she died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Since 2018, six people have died along the same stretch of Singleton...
Decatur couple claims thieves trashed home while on vacation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur couple is trying to figure out who ransacked their home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items while they were on vacation. They came home to furniture turned upside down, and their entire house in shambles. “We came home to find...
CBS 46
Gwinnett man robbed at gunpoint, thieves steal 4 French bulldogs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta man says he was robbed at gunpoint inside his own home and the thieves got away with four French bulldog puppies. The victim spoke with CBS46 but wanted to remain anonymous for his safety. He says last week three men came to his...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46
Couple pays a residential contractor up front, gets unfinished project
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - When Jerome Domek and Carol Risola hired a contractor for some remodeling, they received drawings and a contract. For $28,000, the Loganville couple got a nice-looking kitchen, which isn’t bad for a project that began at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. For...
