Dunwoody, GA

WMAZ

Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

Mother offers solutions in recent violence against children in Georgia

ATLANTA — Julvonnia McDowell remembers getting the phone call no parent wants to receive. It was six years ago and her son Jajuan was visiting a friend on spring break. She called the next few hours a complete blur. By the time McDowell drove four hours to Savannah, she discovered her son had been shot by a 13-year-old who got access to an unsecured gun.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WMAZ

Riverdale 'firebombing' | Family says victim's recovery will be long, slow

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The family of two women who suffered injuries during what Riverdale Police call a "firebombing" are raising funds to help with medical expenses. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 along Derby Drive. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
RIVERDALE, GA
WRBL News 3

Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA

