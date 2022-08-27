ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job

(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seekonk, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Beverly, MA
City
Seekonk, MA
Beverly, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

September 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library

Monday September 26th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, September 28th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title from eZone.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
hopkintonindependent.com

Keavany among those taking steps against cancer

Hopkinton resident Katie Keavany takes steps to fight against cancer every day as the vice president for the department of ambulatory clinical operation at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. On Oct. 2, she will go the extra mile and participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk in memory of her father, Paul Kenney, who passed away from leukemia in 2003.
HOPKINTON, MA
bellinghambulletin.com

Bellingham Senior Center to Take Place September 10th

Whether you collect old dolls, cat figurines, vintage telephones, or postcards from the 1920s, visit enough yard sales and you’re bound to strike gold. Plus, you get to enjoy the thrill of the hunt, which is a large part of the fun for most of us. And there’s a...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI

Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine

For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy