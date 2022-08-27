Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s beloved “Landing Gift Shop & Chandlery” closing doors after 8 years
“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
New Attleboro High School welcomes students for first day
Students and faculty entered the new state-of-the-art, $260 million Attleboro High School for the first time on Monday as the new school year began.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
reportertoday.com
September 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library
Monday September 26th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, September 28th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title from eZone.
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
hopkintonindependent.com
Keavany among those taking steps against cancer
Hopkinton resident Katie Keavany takes steps to fight against cancer every day as the vice president for the department of ambulatory clinical operation at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. On Oct. 2, she will go the extra mile and participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk in memory of her father, Paul Kenney, who passed away from leukemia in 2003.
bellinghambulletin.com
Bellingham Senior Center to Take Place September 10th
Whether you collect old dolls, cat figurines, vintage telephones, or postcards from the 1920s, visit enough yard sales and you’re bound to strike gold. Plus, you get to enjoy the thrill of the hunt, which is a large part of the fun for most of us. And there’s a...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
King Richard’s Faire Washing Well Wenches Comedy Duo Have Thrown in the Towel
This weekend marks the opening of a beloved tradition here in Massachusetts: King Richard's Faire. However, long-time fans of the faire will not be met with the antics of the Washing Well Wenches, Sprout and Gerty. In a Facebook post last week, the sketch-comedy duo announced that their time at...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
