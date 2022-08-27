ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

texags.com

Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State (FOOTBALL, 9-3-2022)

When Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher in 2017, there were a number of skeptics who questioned the move. However, during his time in College Station, Fisher has proved skeptics wrong on and off the field by winning big games and recruiting exceptionally well. 1 day ago by David Nuño.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Rewind (8/31)

Wednesday's edition of the rewind heard the GO Hour with Olin Buchanan on the must-watch games in week one. Analyst John Harris gives his scouting report on Texas A&M, Sam Houston Head Football Coach KC Keeler and Recruiting Country with Ryan Brauninger.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the...
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
fox7austin.com

Deputies arrest theft spree suspect in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested a theft spree suspect Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said on August 30, around 6:16 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned a man left another vehicle and stole the truck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

