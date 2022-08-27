Tuesday’s second primary election for Fremont County Commission District 3 saw May’s original front-runner win again but this time by just 63 votes. The Fremont County Clerk’s office reported Rick Hill received 881 votes to incumbent commissioner Jordan Stoddard’s 818. Of the 1,699 votes, 279 were from absentee votes where Hill received 152 votes to Stoddard’s 127. Both men ran as Republicans for the two-year term.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO