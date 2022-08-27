Read full article on original website
Fire at Mt. Sawtelle in Island Park
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fire at Mt. Sawtell in Island Park. The fire may have started around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Art Stroll offers free scholarships, artists and Spanish dancing
Rexburg Cultural Arts’ monthly Art Stroll returns to the Romance Theater providing live music, free dance instruction, a dance class giveaway and artist exhibits Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “We are really excited for September,” said Carly Paul, an event manager with Rexburg Cultural Arts. “We have...
Rick Hill wins second Fremont District 3 Commission election
Tuesday’s second primary election for Fremont County Commission District 3 saw May’s original front-runner win again but this time by just 63 votes. The Fremont County Clerk’s office reported Rick Hill received 881 votes to incumbent commissioner Jordan Stoddard’s 818. Of the 1,699 votes, 279 were from absentee votes where Hill received 152 votes to Stoddard’s 127. Both men ran as Republicans for the two-year term.
Ashton City Council increases utility rates 3%
The Ashton City Council voted to increase its water, sewer and garbage rates during a public hearing held Wednesday. No one objected to the increase, said City Clerk Cathy Stegelmeier.
