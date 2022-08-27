DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL candidate Maura Healey’s campaign won’t release the questionnaires she has filled out seeking the endorsement of special interest groups. A spokeswoman for the campaign initially said the decision about releasing the questionnaires was up to the interest groups. One of the groups, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said it was leaving the decision to the candidates. Healey’s campaign then said it wouldn’t be releasing the candidate’s answers, offering no explanation why.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO