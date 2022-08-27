Leaders in government and law enforcement in central Arkansas are calling for an increase in the number of state prison beds to help address overcrowding in county jails. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and others signed an open letter to state lawmakers calling on them to address the problem, which they say has led to an increase in violent crime. The letter, along with a joint resolution from the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association and the state County Judges Association, says overcrowding in state prisons has led to too many inmates being housed in county jails.

