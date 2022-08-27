ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thv11.com

Razorbacks ready for season opener against Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, September 3rd, when they host Cincinnati at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas is ranked #19, while the Bearcats start the season at #23, making this the first top-25 matchup to open a Razorback season since 1980.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tri-statedefender.com

MASE explodes into 2022 season with rout of Harding Academy

The opening contest of the 2022 high school football season for the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering Phoenix could not have been scripted better for the squad. Led by first-year head coach Cedric Miller, who transitioned over from now-closed Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences program, the Phoenix (1-0) stormed, pushed, and mauled the Harding Academy Lions (0-2) 46-0 Friday (Aug. 26) night.
MEMPHIS, TN
nwahomepage.com

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
golfcourseindustry.com

In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management

Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
SEARCY, AR
Kait 8

Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations

LITTLE ROCK - Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Bentonville first responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Kevin Boydston with the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a...
ualrpublicradio.org

Pulaski County officials call for state prison expansion

Leaders in government and law enforcement in central Arkansas are calling for an increase in the number of state prison beds to help address overcrowding in county jails. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and others signed an open letter to state lawmakers calling on them to address the problem, which they say has led to an increase in violent crime. The letter, along with a joint resolution from the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association and the state County Judges Association, says overcrowding in state prisons has led to too many inmates being housed in county jails.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Little Rock, Arkansas

It’s not surprising that Arkansas is referred to as ‘The Natural State’. Blessed with a diverse landscape that ranges from the sheer majesty of the Ozarks to a plethora of gorgeous lakes, stunning rivers and picturesque woodlands, Arkansas’s outstanding beauty is best showcased within its state parks.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE

