Read full article on original website
Related
thv11.com
Razorbacks ready for season opener against Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, September 3rd, when they host Cincinnati at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas is ranked #19, while the Bearcats start the season at #23, making this the first top-25 matchup to open a Razorback season since 1980.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tri-statedefender.com
MASE explodes into 2022 season with rout of Harding Academy
The opening contest of the 2022 high school football season for the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering Phoenix could not have been scripted better for the squad. Led by first-year head coach Cedric Miller, who transitioned over from now-closed Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences program, the Phoenix (1-0) stormed, pushed, and mauled the Harding Academy Lions (0-2) 46-0 Friday (Aug. 26) night.
nwahomepage.com
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker...
golfcourseindustry.com
In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management
Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
Kait 8
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour is Coming to Arkansas
Get Ready. Did you hear the news? The Eagles are coming to Arkansas. That's right Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with special guest Vince Gill just added a show in Little Rock. Listen to the iconic Hotel California album performed live in concert from start to finish....
agfc.com
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK - Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
thv11.com
Bentonville first responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Kevin Boydston with the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a...
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Fort Smith police looking for missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
ualrpublicradio.org
Pulaski County officials call for state prison expansion
Leaders in government and law enforcement in central Arkansas are calling for an increase in the number of state prison beds to help address overcrowding in county jails. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and others signed an open letter to state lawmakers calling on them to address the problem, which they say has led to an increase in violent crime. The letter, along with a joint resolution from the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association and the state County Judges Association, says overcrowding in state prisons has led to too many inmates being housed in county jails.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Little Rock, Arkansas
It’s not surprising that Arkansas is referred to as ‘The Natural State’. Blessed with a diverse landscape that ranges from the sheer majesty of the Ozarks to a plethora of gorgeous lakes, stunning rivers and picturesque woodlands, Arkansas’s outstanding beauty is best showcased within its state parks.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Comments / 0