Seniors encourage others to get active outside of common sports

The Wichita State table tennis team sent three players to nationals last season. This season, the team is hoping to qualify for nationals as a team. Table Tennis is a sports club at Wichita State, who last year qualified for a regional tournament. In their division, the team competes against KU, K-State, Oklahoma University, and Nebraska State.
Students and alumni attend the Ulrich Fall Exhibition opening

On Aug. 25, the Ulrich Museum of Art held their annual fall exhibition grand opening party. This year, the biggest exhibition on display at the Ulrich is ‘Myths of the West.’. This exhibition is a collection of stories of indigenous people told through art and handmade artifacts made to...
Wichita State, KMUW and StoryCorps create collaboration of differences

Wichita State and others are partnering together to tackle political polarization “one conversation at a time.”. Wichita State is collaborating with One Small Step, a StoryCorps effort, to have civil conversations. According to WSU Strategic Communications, it is an effort to “mend the fraying fabric of our nation”
Shockers Vote! engages students to be politically active

The United States has one of the lowest voter turnout rates among developed countries. Wichita State’s “Shockers Vote!” coalition is working to change this narrative. Shockers Vote! started with a desire to inform students on how to register to vote. “I opened my big mouth, and I...
