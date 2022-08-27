ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the area’s biggest matchups are on Friday, Ouachita’s Thursday matchup with Rummel isn’t one to overlook

There’s a lot to look forward to for Week One of high school football in Louisiana. Ouachita will travel to face Archbishop Rummel, in New Orleans, Thursday at 7:00. There’s a lot of history within the Raiders program, who last won a state championship in 2019, via forfeit from Catholic-Baton Rouge. The Lions will have […]
