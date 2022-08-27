Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Utah politicians are saying about the racist incident at a BYU volleyball game
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson had racial slurs yelled at her during volleyball game at BYU. Utah politicians call in the incident shocking and disgusting. BYU apologized and banned the fan.
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
carolinablitz.com
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
Barbara Jo Johnson Hirschi
Barbara Jo Johnson Hirschi was born November 29, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Benjamin Bruton Johnson and Beth K Mangum. She passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the age of 84. She was the eldest of three daughters. Her sister Bette Jean was born about two years later. Her beloved sister, Beverly Beth, was born in September of 1945. A few hours after delivering Beverly, Barbara’s mother Beth passed away. In May of 1946 Barbara’s father, Ben, married Cleo Stapley. With this union the family gained a mother and two brothers, Thomas Marvin Scott and James Darrel Vance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Built Bar re-ups deals with BYU Athletics and student-athletes
Current corporate partner Built Brands, LLC today announced it’s re-upping the NIL deal that made national headlines last year while also producing a new CougarTail bar, with a percent of all sales going to BYU football players and the BYU Athletics program. The more CougarTail bars that are sold,...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer
Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer, 96, of Lindon, Utah passed away on August 22, 2022, born 1925. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am at the Battle Creek 1st Ward, 1250 East 200 South in Pleasant Grove, Utah on Saturday September 3, 2022. A viewing will be held at the same location at 9:30 am. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah. A full obituary is posted at www.walkersanderson.com.
Craig Roy Smith
Craig Roy Smith, 76, of Salem, Utah, passed away August 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 at www.walkermemorials.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free fares on all Utah Transit Authority operations on Thursday and Friday
The wheels on the bus continue to go around at the Utah Transit Authority, but now folks who ride are going to get a financial reprieve and keep the air clean at the same time as UTA holds Free Fare for Clean Air days this Thursday and Friday. The fare...
J. MARVIN HIGBEE
Services honoring J. Marvin are slated for Friday August 26, 2022, at the Nelson Family Mortuary located at 4780 North University Avenue in Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held at 11:00 am MTN that morning with memorial services following that afternoon at 1:00 pm MTN. We invite you to join us either in person or online (by clicking on the link provided).
BYU: STEM club builds science learning for children and teachers
Within the cheery, art-covered walls of South Franklin Community Center, the people of south Provo find resources, programs and a sense of community. One of the center’s major benefits is an after-school STEM club run by BYU McKay School professor Ryan Nixon. The STEM Club is held once a...
U-Talk: Is enough being done to help the homeless, or does the community need more resources?
“I absolutely believe they need to do more. It’s illegal in Provo to be homeless. The city prosecutes people who are homeless. They don’t accept them, it’s jail time. I would know, I’m one of them right now. This is the worst city in the world to be homeless in. They need more shelters and they need to understand that not all of us are junkies.” — Kelsey Morgan, Orem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Provo police, school district distribute free Child ID Kits
With all of the dangers and concerns of parents, teachers and children in the world today, the Provo Police Department and Provo School District have partnered to ensure Provo’s children are more safe and sound. With the start of the school year, the partnering entities are providing free Child...
Roland Oliphant
Roland Elgin Oliphant, 93, passed away on August 24, 2022. He was the third of 11 children born to Elgin Oliphant and Lucy Druceal Toone on July 8, 1929, in Salt Lake City. He married Yvonne Joy Grinnell 26 Nov 1952 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Roland is a...
‘Something ain’t’ right’: Family of NC mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
North Carolina mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code
After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
Orem school seeks donations in effort to teach bike riding
It’s as easy as riding a bike — at least, organizers hope it will be. Sharon Elementary School, a Title 1 school in Orem, is seeking funds to help each kindergartener learn to ride a bike. The school is in need of $6,000 to participate in the All...
Patient rights group: Work to be done with price transparency law compliance
In January 2021, a federal law was passed requiring all hospitals to post their pricing online, but according to a new report issued by a patient advocacy group earlier this month, only 16% of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed are fully compliant. According to the third semi-annual report, Utah is doing...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0