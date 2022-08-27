ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
carolinablitz.com

North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
Pyramid

Barbara Jo Johnson Hirschi

Barbara Jo Johnson Hirschi was born November 29, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Benjamin Bruton Johnson and Beth K Mangum. She passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the age of 84. She was the eldest of three daughters. Her sister Bette Jean was born about two years later. Her beloved sister, Beverly Beth, was born in September of 1945. A few hours after delivering Beverly, Barbara’s mother Beth passed away. In May of 1946 Barbara’s father, Ben, married Cleo Stapley. With this union the family gained a mother and two brothers, Thomas Marvin Scott and James Darrel Vance.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Built Bar re-ups deals with BYU Athletics and student-athletes

Current corporate partner Built Brands, LLC today announced it’s re-upping the NIL deal that made national headlines last year while also producing a new CougarTail bar, with a percent of all sales going to BYU football players and the BYU Athletics program. The more CougarTail bars that are sold,...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer

Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer, 96, of Lindon, Utah passed away on August 22, 2022, born 1925. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am at the Battle Creek 1st Ward, 1250 East 200 South in Pleasant Grove, Utah on Saturday September 3, 2022. A viewing will be held at the same location at 9:30 am. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah. A full obituary is posted at www.walkersanderson.com.
LINDON, UT
Pyramid

Craig Roy Smith

Craig Roy Smith, 76, of Salem, Utah, passed away August 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 at www.walkermemorials.com.
SALEM, UT
Pyramid

J. MARVIN HIGBEE

Services honoring J. Marvin are slated for Friday August 26, 2022, at the Nelson Family Mortuary located at 4780 North University Avenue in Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held at 11:00 am MTN that morning with memorial services following that afternoon at 1:00 pm MTN. We invite you to join us either in person or online (by clicking on the link provided).
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

U-Talk: Is enough being done to help the homeless, or does the community need more resources?

“I absolutely believe they need to do more. It’s illegal in Provo to be homeless. The city prosecutes people who are homeless. They don’t accept them, it’s jail time. I would know, I’m one of them right now. This is the worst city in the world to be homeless in. They need more shelters and they need to understand that not all of us are junkies.” — Kelsey Morgan, Orem.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Provo police, school district distribute free Child ID Kits

With all of the dangers and concerns of parents, teachers and children in the world today, the Provo Police Department and Provo School District have partnered to ensure Provo’s children are more safe and sound. With the start of the school year, the partnering entities are providing free Child...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Roland Oliphant

Roland Elgin Oliphant, 93, passed away on August 24, 2022. He was the third of 11 children born to Elgin Oliphant and Lucy Druceal Toone on July 8, 1929, in Salt Lake City. He married Yvonne Joy Grinnell 26 Nov 1952 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Roland is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Pyramid

Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code

After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

