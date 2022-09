PALMDALE — The 12th Annual Job Services Network Job Fair will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Coast Baptist College, located at 44538 40th St. East in Lancaster. To register for your free ticket visit www.jsnjobfair2022.eventbrite.com or www.hiringspreela.org. Please only select one (1) time slot to attend when registering and arrive at your selected time for entrance to the event. Please do not bring children to the job fair.

