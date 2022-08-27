Read full article on original website
j-hawks.com
Sebastian Places 2nd; J-Hawks 6th at Fort Dodge Invite
Cooper Sebastian was the Runner-Up Medalist at the Fort Dodge Invitational after a one-under par round of 70 on Tuesday. He helped the J-Hawks to a 6th place finish in the 17 team field. Urbandale will head to the Ankeny Invitational on September 7, 2022, at Otter Creek Golf Course.
j-hawks.com
J-Hawks Drop to .500 on Season After Loss at Centennial
The Urbandale Volleyball Team lost to Ankeny Centennial on Tuesday night 3-0. With the loss, the J-Hawks droppped to 4-4 on the season and are now 0-1 in CIML play. Urbandale will have 10 days off now to prepare for the Southeast Polk Invitational on September 10, 2022. For a...
