Cooper Sebastian was the Runner-Up Medalist at the Fort Dodge Invitational after a one-under par round of 70 on Tuesday. He helped the J-Hawks to a 6th place finish in the 17 team field. Urbandale will head to the Ankeny Invitational on September 7, 2022, at Otter Creek Golf Course.

URBANDALE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO