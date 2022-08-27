Read full article on original website
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
Texas student works to adopt abandoned baby he found in Haiti
Five years ago, Texas college student Jimmy Amisial found an abandoned baby covered in trash and fire ants while visiting his home in Haiti. Today, Amisial is in the process of adopting the now five-year-old boy and joins News NOW to share what went through his mind when he first found the baby and how he became his legal guardian. Aug. 31, 2022.
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
Texas dove season: Look out for abandoned or deteriorated water wells
Texans preparing to head out for the start of dove season should be on the lookout for abandoned or deteriorated water wells. Dove season in Texas starts Sept. 1.
Austin firefighters sent to south Texas for flooding risk
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are being deployed to help with flooding around the state for the third straight week.
KWTX
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot...
More Central Texas homeowners turn to rainwater harvesting
With many wells left dry, some Central Texas homeowners are turning to a different type of water storage called rainwater harvesting.
How many Texas senior living facilities have backup power? HHSC reveals survey results
Hundreds of Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities have generators on-site for backup power, but hundreds still do not, according to a survey conducted by Texas Health and Human Services.
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Texas State Parks are Rural Economic Engines
Over 8 million Texans, on average, have visited state parks each year since 2014. Last year, that number shot up to 10 million and could continue to increase as the state population grows by nearly 10 million more people between now and Texas’ bicentennial in 2036. And Texas state parks have a powerful economic impact, particularly in rural counties.
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
celebritypage.com
First U.S. Monkeypox-Related Death Reported in Texas
The first patient with monkeypox infection died in Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement reporting that a Houston-area MPV patient had died. "The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised," the statement read. "The case is...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
fox34.com
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unannounced School Intruder Checks to Begin Across Texas in September
Starting in September, a statewide effort to better ensure school safety will get underway. Representatives of the Texas School Safety Center have been tasked with checking whether school doors are locked and will conduct random checks at Texas schools over the next several months. “We’re going to be checking to...
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
Today marks 1 month until the State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The State Fair of Texas is just one month away.Preparations are well underway at the State Fairgrounds in Dallas and vendors are getting all the delicious foods prepared for the millions expected to attend. On Sunday, the Big Tex Choice Awards winners were announced. A fried charcuterie board from Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes was voted 'best taste - savory,' Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes took the 'best taste - sweet' award with their 'peanut butter paradise' creation, and the Garza family won 'most creative' with a drink they call 'cha-cha chata.'The fair runs September 30 through October 23. State fair season passes are available here. Stay with CBS News DFW for complete coverage of the 2022 State Fair of Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Abbott announces record $85 billion TxDOT roadway construction plan
TEXAS — The state of Texas has pushed forward a record $85 billion for the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 10-year transportation plan to reconstruct roadways for better traveling safety. Gov. Greg Abbott shared the announcement of the adoption of TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Increases Reward For Criminal Stash House Reporting
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO), in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), has increased the reward amount of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of stash houses used in transnational criminal activity. The Texas Stash House Program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people.
