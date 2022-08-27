ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
NBC News

Texas student works to adopt abandoned baby he found in Haiti

Five years ago, Texas college student Jimmy Amisial found an abandoned baby covered in trash and fire ants while visiting his home in Haiti. Today, Amisial is in the process of adopting the now five-year-old boy and joins News NOW to share what went through his mind when he first found the baby and how he became his legal guardian. Aug. 31, 2022.
cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Texas State Parks are Rural Economic Engines

Over 8 million Texans, on average, have visited state parks each year since 2014. Last year, that number shot up to 10 million and could continue to increase as the state population grows by nearly 10 million more people between now and Texas’ bicentennial in 2036. And Texas state parks have a powerful economic impact, particularly in rural counties.
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
celebritypage.com

First U.S. Monkeypox-Related Death Reported in Texas

The first patient with monkeypox infection died in Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement reporting that a Houston-area MPV patient had died. "The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised," the statement read. "The case is...
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Unannounced School Intruder Checks to Begin Across Texas in September

Starting in September, a statewide effort to better ensure school safety will get underway. Representatives of the Texas School Safety Center have been tasked with checking whether school doors are locked and will conduct random checks at Texas schools over the next several months. “We’re going to be checking to...
CBS DFW

Today marks 1 month until the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The State Fair of Texas is just one month away.Preparations are well underway at the State Fairgrounds in Dallas and vendors are getting all the delicious foods prepared for the millions expected to attend. On Sunday, the Big Tex Choice Awards winners were announced. A fried charcuterie board from Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes was voted 'best taste - savory,' Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes took the 'best taste - sweet' award with their 'peanut butter paradise' creation, and the Garza family won 'most creative' with a drink they call 'cha-cha chata.'The fair runs September 30 through October 23. State fair season passes are available here. Stay with CBS News DFW for complete coverage of the 2022 State Fair of Texas. 
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott announces record $85 billion TxDOT roadway construction plan

TEXAS — The state of Texas has pushed forward a record $85 billion for the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 10-year transportation plan to reconstruct roadways for better traveling safety. Gov. Greg Abbott shared the announcement of the adoption of TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Increases Reward For Criminal Stash House Reporting

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO), in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), has increased the reward amount of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of stash houses used in transnational criminal activity. The Texas Stash House Program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people.
