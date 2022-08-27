DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The State Fair of Texas is just one month away.Preparations are well underway at the State Fairgrounds in Dallas and vendors are getting all the delicious foods prepared for the millions expected to attend. On Sunday, the Big Tex Choice Awards winners were announced. A fried charcuterie board from Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes was voted 'best taste - savory,' Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes took the 'best taste - sweet' award with their 'peanut butter paradise' creation, and the Garza family won 'most creative' with a drink they call 'cha-cha chata.'The fair runs September 30 through October 23. State fair season passes are available here. Stay with CBS News DFW for complete coverage of the 2022 State Fair of Texas.

