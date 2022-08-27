ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

KGW

Score prediction: Oregon vs. Georgia season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — It is game week for the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning prepares to make his head coaching debut against none other than his former team. Lanning and the Ducks will face Georgia in what is likely the second-best matchup being played during Week 1 of the College Football Season. In a game that feels like it could be closer than what some are saying, the Ducks are coming in as 17-point underdogs. Football Power Index gives the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds of winning the Week 1 opener.
EUGENE, OR
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog DB Chris Smith: "We Pride Ourselves On Great Defense"

ATHENS - It’s game week for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs who open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Of course, everyone is eager to see what Georgia’s defense looks like after losing so many key starters from last year’s national championship team.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: UGA is Not Built on Instant Gratification

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a huge game on ABC against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. On the storms affecting today's practice... “We got about a third of the way in on the field which, we wanted to be outside all day today, and unfortunately, we got sent in with lightning. I don't even know what time it was, I would say about a 1:30 practice, and we had about a two hour practice. We were getting in about a third of the way through, so we got to get most of it in out there. But when we went inside, it was no issue. We transition easy in there and we had red area today, and that made it even easier, because when you do red area, we don't need to use as much as the field. So to have to end in the indoor, that was fine.”
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Athens District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announces resignation

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker announced Monday that she planned to resign from her seat on the Athens-Clarke County commission effective Tuesday. Melissa Link says she run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

