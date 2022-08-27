Read full article on original website
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
KGW
Score prediction: Oregon vs. Georgia season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — It is game week for the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning prepares to make his head coaching debut against none other than his former team. Lanning and the Ducks will face Georgia in what is likely the second-best matchup being played during Week 1 of the College Football Season. In a game that feels like it could be closer than what some are saying, the Ducks are coming in as 17-point underdogs. Football Power Index gives the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds of winning the Week 1 opener.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally
A Stetson Bennett commercial has been going around social media.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog DB Chris Smith: "We Pride Ourselves On Great Defense"
ATHENS - It’s game week for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs who open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Of course, everyone is eager to see what Georgia’s defense looks like after losing so many key starters from last year’s national championship team.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
Top-50 SI99 Recruit Monroe Freeling Commits to Georgia
The national champion Bulldogs hit on the No. 4 offensive tackle, building momentum for Kirby Smart's strong 2023 class.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: UGA is Not Built on Instant Gratification
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a huge game on ABC against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. On the storms affecting today's practice... “We got about a third of the way in on the field which, we wanted to be outside all day today, and unfortunately, we got sent in with lightning. I don't even know what time it was, I would say about a 1:30 practice, and we had about a two hour practice. We were getting in about a third of the way through, so we got to get most of it in out there. But when we went inside, it was no issue. We transition easy in there and we had red area today, and that made it even easier, because when you do red area, we don't need to use as much as the field. So to have to end in the indoor, that was fine.”
BREAKING: UGA Lands Top Ranked Prospect in South Carolina
Georgia adds its 19th commit in the 2023 class. This time, an elite offensive lineman.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
WMAZ
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Athens District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announces resignation
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker announced Monday that she planned to resign from her seat on the Athens-Clarke County commission effective Tuesday. Melissa Link says she run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts to multiple projects
ATLANTA — In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded over $150 million to various construction projects. GDOT said approximately $150,615,453 was awarded to a total of 22 projects. The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
