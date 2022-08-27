ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a huge game on ABC against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. On the storms affecting today's practice... “We got about a third of the way in on the field which, we wanted to be outside all day today, and unfortunately, we got sent in with lightning. I don't even know what time it was, I would say about a 1:30 practice, and we had about a two hour practice. We were getting in about a third of the way through, so we got to get most of it in out there. But when we went inside, it was no issue. We transition easy in there and we had red area today, and that made it even easier, because when you do red area, we don't need to use as much as the field. So to have to end in the indoor, that was fine.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO