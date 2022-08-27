In observance of the Labor Day holiday, City of Cambridge offices, libraries, and senior centers will be closed on Monday, September 5, and payments will not be required at parking meters and parking meter pay stations. The offices at Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Avenue, will also be closed on the holiday, however, the cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

