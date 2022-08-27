Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6

Fayetteville Police have charged a driver after a hit-and-run investigation that sent six people to the hospital.

On Friday night, about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.

The driver left the scene but was identified and arrested.

Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, was charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container, and a red light violation.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.

The conditions of the six injured people, who were all taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, were not immediately known.