High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

Hormes Honored as Big South Female Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High Point University women's lacrosse alum Abby Hormes has been voted the Wanda Watkins Female Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 season by Big South Conference Athletics Directors, Senior Woman Administrators and Sports Information Directors, it was announced today by the conference office. The candidates for the annual award consist of the Players of the Year from each sport and must be deemed eligible for the honor by its school.
High Point University Athletics

Banbury Announces Women's Basketball 2022-23 Slate

High Point University women's basketball head coach Chelsea Banbury has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Panthers will play their home opener against UNC Pembroke on November 1 in an exhibition contest. Head coach Chelsea Banbury: "I'm really excited about our non-conference schedule. I love that we...
