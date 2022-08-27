CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High Point University women's lacrosse alum Abby Hormes has been voted the Wanda Watkins Female Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 season by Big South Conference Athletics Directors, Senior Woman Administrators and Sports Information Directors, it was announced today by the conference office. The candidates for the annual award consist of the Players of the Year from each sport and must be deemed eligible for the honor by its school.

