I have no shortage of topics I could choose from for this week’s column. There is the recent start of the high school football season. Locally, three of the four teams in Atascosa County got wins in week one. Jourdanton beat Natalia, Poteet won at Bandera and Charlotte beat Agua Dulce in their first game under Head Coach Ben Jacobs. Pleasanton is still looking for their first win of the season after dropping a 29-12 decision to Antonian last Friday at Eagle Stadium.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO