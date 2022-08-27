ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Gonzales Inquirer

Mustangs rushes through SA Christian in opener

Nixon-Smiley Mustangs kicked their season off with a loud bang on the road against the San Antonio Christian Lions. Nixon-Smiley triumphed over the Lions, 48-27, in the first game of the 2022 season, and now has won back-to-back season openers. The Mustangs combined on the ground for 446 rushing yards with seniors Bradyn Martinez (tight-back) and George Rodriguez (running back), both of whom had over 150-plus yards against the Lions. Both players also had two rushing touchdowns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

The road goes on forever and the party never ends

I have no shortage of topics I could choose from for this week’s column. There is the recent start of the high school football season. Locally, three of the four teams in Atascosa County got wins in week one. Jourdanton beat Natalia, Poteet won at Bandera and Charlotte beat Agua Dulce in their first game under Head Coach Ben Jacobs. Pleasanton is still looking for their first win of the season after dropping a 29-12 decision to Antonian last Friday at Eagle Stadium.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Hometown bull rider wins inaugural event

Double-event bull rider, Joe Michael Garcia from Poteet, rode bulls in the 2022 Cowboy Heritage Days Youth Bull Riding and Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Open Rodeo. He won first place and the championship buckle at the first-ever Cowboy Heritage Days. He won second place at the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo. The young bull rider has won multiple buckles since he started riding. Garcia estimated that he’s ridden in over 100 events.
POTEET, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point

SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AdWeek

Allysa Cole to Join KSAT in San Antonio

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Allysa Cole is joining San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT as a reporter in September. Cole comes from KRGV in Weslaco, Texas where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dailytrib.com

BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait

Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
metalinsider.net

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced their 2022 winter tour, entitled, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO And More. The trek kicks off on November 16th in Green Bay, WI and will run through December 30th in San Antonio, TX. Desi O’Neill commented:. “We want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Garden & Gun

First Look: Carriqui in San Antonio, Texas

This week, San Antonio’s popular Pearl neighborhood, known for its historic brewery structures, award-winning hotel, and a Culinary Institute of America campus, is growing its wingspan with the long-awaited opening of the restaurant Carriqui. Named for the South Texas green jay or carriquí (KHER-ih-key) de montaña, a colorful bird...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

