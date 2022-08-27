Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Inquirer
Mustangs rushes through SA Christian in opener
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs kicked their season off with a loud bang on the road against the San Antonio Christian Lions. Nixon-Smiley triumphed over the Lions, 48-27, in the first game of the 2022 season, and now has won back-to-back season openers. The Mustangs combined on the ground for 446 rushing yards with seniors Bradyn Martinez (tight-back) and George Rodriguez (running back), both of whom had over 150-plus yards against the Lions. Both players also had two rushing touchdowns.
Alamodome tailgating do's and don'ts for UTSA football season
Before you get rowdy at the Alamodome, there are a few things you need to know.
Pleasanton Express
The road goes on forever and the party never ends
I have no shortage of topics I could choose from for this week’s column. There is the recent start of the high school football season. Locally, three of the four teams in Atascosa County got wins in week one. Jourdanton beat Natalia, Poteet won at Bandera and Charlotte beat Agua Dulce in their first game under Head Coach Ben Jacobs. Pleasanton is still looking for their first win of the season after dropping a 29-12 decision to Antonian last Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Pleasanton Express
Hometown bull rider wins inaugural event
Double-event bull rider, Joe Michael Garcia from Poteet, rode bulls in the 2022 Cowboy Heritage Days Youth Bull Riding and Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Open Rodeo. He won first place and the championship buckle at the first-ever Cowboy Heritage Days. He won second place at the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo. The young bull rider has won multiple buckles since he started riding. Garcia estimated that he’s ridden in over 100 events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point
SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
Former O’Connor Panther dies while helping stranded students in North Texas
Alcohol may have played part in fatal collision with S.A. grad.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Rollover Vehicle Crash On SE Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)
Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The crash happened on the Northside of town around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
AdWeek
Allysa Cole to Join KSAT in San Antonio
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Allysa Cole is joining San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT as a reporter in September. Cole comes from KRGV in Weslaco, Texas where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
dailytrib.com
BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait
Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
metalinsider.net
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce 2022 Winter Tour Dates
Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced their 2022 winter tour, entitled, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO And More. The trek kicks off on November 16th in Green Bay, WI and will run through December 30th in San Antonio, TX. Desi O’Neill commented:. “We want to...
Burger Boy to open first location outside of San Antonio this week
Special prizes will accompany the grand opening.
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Northside San Antonio bakery Sol y Luna to close after 14 years
Its final day is this Sunday.
Garden & Gun
First Look: Carriqui in San Antonio, Texas
This week, San Antonio’s popular Pearl neighborhood, known for its historic brewery structures, award-winning hotel, and a Culinary Institute of America campus, is growing its wingspan with the long-awaited opening of the restaurant Carriqui. Named for the South Texas green jay or carriquí (KHER-ih-key) de montaña, a colorful bird...
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
Comments / 0