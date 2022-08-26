ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Listen: Bruce Barnum Previews Season on The BFT

Ahead of week one of college football, Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game). Barnum discusses the upcoming matchup against San Jose State, the ‘QB1’ phenomenon, goals for the season, and much more.
