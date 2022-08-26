KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine accused each other of waging attacks Thursday near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant just as a team of U.N. inspectors were heading to visit it despite the fighting. A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, set off for the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of its reactors. “There has been increased military activity, including this morning until very recently,” Grossi said, adding that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military he decided to get moving despite the inherent risks. “But weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping.” He noted that the risks are “very, very high” in the so-called grey zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we consider that we have the minimum conditions to move.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO