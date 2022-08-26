Read full article on original website
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Hitachi Systems: Reorganization of North American Group Companies for Expanding Global Managed Services
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (“Hitachi Systems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TOKYO: 6501), today announced that Cumulus Systems Inc. (“Cumulus Systems”) and Hitachi Systems Security Inc. (“Hitachi Systems Security”), its group companies in North America, will be reorganized in order to strengthen managed services (superior security services, advanced performance analytics services, etc.) for global markets, with the objective of further expanding global businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005036/en/ Supplementary Information (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Testing, Treatment, and Vaccines are the Three Ways Companies Can Fight Monkeypox (SKHHY, TOMDF, CMRX, BVRNY, EBS)
This month, the U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency, and people at high risk of getting the virus are lining up in city streets to get vaccinated. Investors are lining up for shares of companies supplying vaccines as well as companies developing treatments and “pick-and-shovel” diagnostic, testing and preventative companies. There are several options for investors looking to profit from this latest outbreak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Venice: Japanese Mystery ‘A Man’ Sells to France, Asian Territories (Exclusive)
Japanese mystery drama A Man, the second feature of rising Japanese director Kei Ishikawa, inked a batch of sales heading into its world premiere in Venice’s Horizons section. Art House Films picked up the film for France, Pigeon Co. took it for Taiwan and Golden Scene snatched Hong Kong and Macau rights. Based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Keiichiro Hirano, A Man follows a troubled lawyer (Satoshi Tsumabuki) who is drawn into a web of mystery when a former client asks him to investigate the mysterious past of her deceased husband (a beguiling Masataka Kubota). The...
S. Korea: China, Russia hold key to North’s denuclearization
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China and Russia’s reluctance to toughen U.N. sanctions on North Korea is “the biggest challenge” facing efforts to eliminate the North’s nuclear arsenal, a top South Korean official said Thursday, as the North remains ready to conduct its first nuclear test in five years.
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine accused each other of waging attacks Thursday near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant just as a team of U.N. inspectors were heading to visit it despite the fighting. A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, set off for the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of its reactors. “There has been increased military activity, including this morning until very recently,” Grossi said, adding that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military he decided to get moving despite the inherent risks. “But weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping.” He noted that the risks are “very, very high” in the so-called grey zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we consider that we have the minimum conditions to move.”
