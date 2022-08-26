ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WIBW

Kannaco Hemp Field Tour

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hemp Consortium, Kansans for Hemp, Planted Association of Kansas, WSU-SBDC and other hemp advocates invited members to tour the Kannaco Industrial Hemp Field. Kansas lawmakers and industrial hemp regulators were also in attendance for discussion of the crop’s current status and future potential in the state.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
WIBW

Sports betting in Kansas begins September 1st, what you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting September 1st, Kansas will officially become the 32nd state to have legal sports betting. Jill Dorson, Managing Editor of SportsHandle, says this is a good opportunity for both the state of Kansas and its consumers. “For Kansas to capture some revenue because people aren’t betting...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Prep Zone: Perry-Lecompton

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that knows how to win in recent years, last year was a little bit of a hiccup. The team went 6-4 last season, a drastic change from 11-2 in 2020. A part of that was the team lacked leadership but head coach Mike Paramore and the players say this year... it’s a night and day difference.
PERRY, KS
WIBW

Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
ENID, OK
WIBW

Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
WIBW

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
WIBW

Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys woman was arrested after she was found to be driving impaired and meth was found in her possession following a fight over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Margaret A. Thomas, 43, of Saint Marys was arrested on Sunday and could face charges of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after a domestic disturbance.
SAINT MARYS, KS
WIBW

Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS

