FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
WIBW
Kannaco Hemp Field Tour
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hemp Consortium, Kansans for Hemp, Planted Association of Kansas, WSU-SBDC and other hemp advocates invited members to tour the Kannaco Industrial Hemp Field. Kansas lawmakers and industrial hemp regulators were also in attendance for discussion of the crop’s current status and future potential in the state.
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
Sports betting in Kansas begins September 1st, what you need to know
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting September 1st, Kansas will officially become the 32nd state to have legal sports betting. Jill Dorson, Managing Editor of SportsHandle, says this is a good opportunity for both the state of Kansas and its consumers. “For Kansas to capture some revenue because people aren’t betting...
Kansas Prep Zone: Perry-Lecompton
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that knows how to win in recent years, last year was a little bit of a hiccup. The team went 6-4 last season, a drastic change from 11-2 in 2020. A part of that was the team lacked leadership but head coach Mike Paramore and the players say this year... it’s a night and day difference.
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Wichita man federally charged with distribution of meth, unlawful gun possession
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with the distribution of meth and unlawful possession of a gun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Raymond Walker, 51, of Wichita was indicted by a federal grand jury. Court...
Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI
PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police officer in Peabody was arrested and stripped of his badge for a DUI and criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught with a blood alcohol level more than 1.5 times the normal limit while on duty. The Marion County Record reports that...
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys woman was arrested after she was found to be driving impaired and meth was found in her possession following a fight over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Margaret A. Thomas, 43, of Saint Marys was arrested on Sunday and could face charges of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after a domestic disturbance.
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
Chairs of the Race Against Breast Cancer share their life stories. Sarah Jepson and Jennifer Kidd explain why the walk is important. The VA is helping veterans get their ACT together with the PACT ACT. A major information event is coming to Prairie Band Casino September 6.
