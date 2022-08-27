ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knee Arthrosamid Injections By Prof. Lee Introduced At London Cartilage Clinic

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Harley Street, UK - London Cartilage Clinic, founded and led by Prof. Paul Lee, introduces its latest treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Arthrosamid(R) is an intra-articular polyacrylamide hydrogel injection (iPAAG) that offers longer-lasting relief than traditional hyaluronan injections.
Amtech Systems Expands Leadership Team, Hires Vice President of Operations

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today the hiring of Louis M. Golato as Vice President of Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005221/en/ Louis M. Golato, Vice President of Operations (Photo: Business Wire)
