Harley Street, UK - London Cartilage Clinic, founded and led by Prof. Paul Lee, introduces its latest treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Arthrosamid(R) is an intra-articular polyacrylamide hydrogel injection (iPAAG) that offers longer-lasting relief than traditional hyaluronan injections.

HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO