ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goexplorers.com

La Salle Suffers Setback at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The La Salle field hockey defense was the shining star in a game that allowed just two goals against nationally ranked No. 8 Rutgers on Wednesday evening. The loss ends the Explorers win streak and moves their record to 2-1 on the season while the Scarlet Knights record their first win improving to 1-2. HOW IT HAPPENED:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
goexplorers.com

La Salle Looks to Extend Win Streak at #8 Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The La Salle field hockey team is set to take a two-game win streak into its third consecutive road contest at Rutgers on Wednesday, August 31 at 4 p.m. The game will stream live on B1G+. SCOUTING THE EXPLORERS:. La Salle is currently 2-0 on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy