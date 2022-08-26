This week's Stang Gang Podcast features the latest news surrounding Midwestern State Volleyball with head coach Stephanie Radecki. The Mustangs scored the first victory of the Stephanie Radecki era by defeating Minot State in their final match at the Nebraska-Kearney Fall Classic. MSU looks to build on that success as it faces four opponents this weekend at the Denton Volleyfest. The action begins Friday at 10 a.m. with a match against Ouachita Baptist, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Midwestern battles Missouri Southern on Saturday at 10 a.m. and East Central (Okla.) at 4 p.m. All the matches will be played at Kitty Magee Arena.

