Midwestern State, Rogers State square off in battle of unbeatens Thursday in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -- No. 22 Midwestern State battles Rogers State Thursday night at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. Soldier Field | Claremore, Okla. SERIES HISTORY | MSU leads, 9-0-1 LAST MEETING | Midwestern State's Trevor Amann scored a brace to lead...
STANG GANG VOLLEYBALL PODCAST with Stephanie Radecki
This week's Stang Gang Podcast features the latest news surrounding Midwestern State Volleyball with head coach Stephanie Radecki. The Mustangs scored the first victory of the Stephanie Radecki era by defeating Minot State in their final match at the Nebraska-Kearney Fall Classic. MSU looks to build on that success as it faces four opponents this weekend at the Denton Volleyfest. The action begins Friday at 10 a.m. with a match against Ouachita Baptist, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Midwestern battles Missouri Southern on Saturday at 10 a.m. and East Central (Okla.) at 4 p.m. All the matches will be played at Kitty Magee Arena.
STANG GANG MEN'S SOCCER PODCAST with Michael Meachum (Aug. 31, 2022)
This week's Stang Gang Podcast features complete coverage of Midwestern State Men's Soccer and an interview with head coach Michael Meachum. No. 22-ranked MSU opened its season with impressive wins over Colorado Mesa and Regis in the TAMIU Classic at Dustdevil Soccer Field in Laredo. The Mustangs continue a season-opening three-game road trip as they visit Soldier Field in Claremore, Oklahoma, for a showdown with Rogers State on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
STANG GANG WOMEN'S SOCCER PODCAST with Ryan Spence (Aug. 31, 2022)
This week's Stang Gang Podcast features an in-depth look at Midwestern State Women's Soccer with head coach Ryan Spence. The Mustangs kicked off their season with a pair of losses on the road, falling to Regis and Colorado School of Mines. MSU looks to rebound with matches against Southwestern Oklahoma...
