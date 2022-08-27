(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.

