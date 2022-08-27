Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Colorado crop progress and condition report – week ending August 28, 2022
Dry, warm weather stressed non-irrigated crops and rangeland, but conditions were overall ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 57 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 1 percentage...
kiowacountypress.net
North Dakota hunters can help stop spread of chronic wasting disease in deer
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has a plan to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer population. Taking effect in 2023, the plan addresses what is a widening concern. John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said that...
kiowacountypress.net
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
