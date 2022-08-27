SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (0-1) square off against the El Paso Montwood Rams (0-1) in their second non-district game tomorrow, Sept. 2, at 7 pm, at San Angelo Stadium. After a near come-from-behind victory against Kileen Shoemaker in the second half last week, the Bobcats fell 31-24; they are primed and ready to seize their first victory of the season. Last year, the Bobcats narrowly achieved victory over the Rams, 34-29. The ‘Cats played a back-and-forth slugfest with the Rams that, after a lengthy rain delay, went well into the 4th quarter until a winner finally emerged.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO