Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
How the Bobcats Can Defeat El Paso Montwood Friday Night
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (0-1) square off against the El Paso Montwood Rams (0-1) in their second non-district game tomorrow, Sept. 2, at 7 pm, at San Angelo Stadium. After a near come-from-behind victory against Kileen Shoemaker in the second half last week, the Bobcats fell 31-24; they are primed and ready to seize their first victory of the season. Last year, the Bobcats narrowly achieved victory over the Rams, 34-29. The ‘Cats played a back-and-forth slugfest with the Rams that, after a lengthy rain delay, went well into the 4th quarter until a winner finally emerged.
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State University Ram Jam 2022 Kicks Off Thursday with William Clark Green
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in an evening of family-friendly activities on Thursday, Sept. 1, including the first Ram Jam tailgate party of the year, the kickoff of the Rams football season, and the home opener for the Rambelles soccer team.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | We Prayed for Rain and Got it!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, rain could be in the forecast for the next couple days, the Texas Rangers were called into to assist a possible shooting in Mertzon, a number of crashes and a drive-by shooting occurred last night, and the Sterling City Eagles look to take on the Miles Bulldogs this week.
San Angelo announces ‘normal’ animal shelter capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Animal Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the shelter has been downgraded to a ‘normal’ capacity and is no longer experiencing a space crisis. According to the Facebook post, there are currently 177 dogs in the shelter. Concho Valley PAWS deployed resources to foster/rescue transfer dogs so the shelter can […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo LIVE!
Wall Hawks Stadium to be Renamed to Honor Legendary Player Weishuhn
WALL – The Wall Independent School District will be renaming the high school football stadium in honor of one of Wall’s legendary football players. According to the Wall Hawk Sports Facebook Page, Hawks Stadium will be renamed to honor Clayton Weishuhn on September 9, 2022. Clayton Weishuhn was...
San Angelo faces AT&T outage Wednesday morning
No cell phone service? Here is what we know:
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State University Greek Life Picks Up Trash on Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX – A group of Angelo State University students gave up their Saturday to pick up trash along Loop 306 after San Angelo LIVE! reported on the mess. As previously reported, San Angelo LIVE! received a number of complaints from citizens urging that reporters write an article to raise awareness of the trash problem on W. Loop 306 near the Foster Rd. exit. For the original article see: Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A red light runner causes rollover crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on North Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto West 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Authorities Release Little Information on Possible Shooting in Mertzon that Locked Down Schools Monday
MERTZON – An incident near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office in Mertzon Monday caused the Irion County High School District to go into lockdown. According to a Facebook post by the Irion County High School, around 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2022, loud noises were heard near the school that sounded like loud fireworks. To be cautious, the school went into lockdown. An incident occurred near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office and it was being investigated.
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's Why AT&T in San Angelo Went Down and When It'll Be Back
SAN ANGELO, TX – Did your cell phone stop working this morning? If so then you likely have AT&T. According to the AT&T outage map, on Aug. 31, the San Angelo area is experiencing an outage in service. The problem is expected to be fixed by Sep. 1. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
Officials: Sterling County Man the Latest Covid-19 Fatality in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials are reporting a Sterling County man is the latest to succumb to the Covid-19 virus in San Angelo. According to the City, there is a new COVID-19-related fatality to report today. New deaths: 1 - Male, 80s, Sterling County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 560 (361 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties) See the chart below for more detailed information.
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Heavy Rain & Flooding Possible in the Southern Counties of the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Most of the thunderstorm activity that dumped almost two inches of rain in San Angelo Monday has moved south to the I-10 corridor from Ozona to Kerrville for Wednesday but there's still a good chance of afternoon Thunderstorms and flooding in the San Angelo area. According...
San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in August
Several new places to eat at in San Angelo opened in August! Have you been to any of them yet?
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Contractor Continues Annual Sealcoating Project in Southland
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews continue to sealcoat San Angelo streets this week in the Southland area. The City of San Angelo has contracted with CK Newberry, LLC to sealcoat streets in certain areas. The work will take four to six weeks. Maps of the streets to be sealed...
San Angelo LIVE!
National Science Foundation Grants Angelo State University $1.5 Million for Minority & Low Income Engineering Students
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University has been awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a new project to provide enhanced opportunities for minority, low-income and other under-represented student groups in ASU's David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering. Titled "Diversifying the West...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 31, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Comments / 0