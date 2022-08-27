Living Room Lecture: CA’s Northern Channel Islands, Vegan Pop-Up: Local Eats, Henna, Live Music, Nite Lapse Record Release

Read full article on original website
In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
A hefty hike of a “student success” fee by San Diego State University at its Imperial Valley campus has drawn scrutiny from California State University auditors, who say the school improperly denied students there the right to vote on imposing the levy, which is part of an even bigger package of fee boosts, also imposed without a vote. “The proposed phased increase would raise [Imperial Valley campus] fees over five years from $117 per semester in fall 2021 to $819 per semester in fall 2025,” says an August 1 audit report. The money is intended to pay for “improved physical and mental health services, enhanced library resources, and increased faculty to support additional courses.”
