Dallas, TX

Big D Reads Launches Sept. 1

Big D Reads officially launches Thursday. Here’s what it’s all about. It’s a volunteer-led community book club initiative presented by Amazon in partnership with Communities Foundation of Texas, nonprofit publisher Deep Vellum, D Magazine Partners, and 50+ other community partners and sponsors. As part of the initiative, Big D Reads printed 30,000 copies of The Accommodation by Jim Schutze, which tells the mid-century history of Dallas, centered on the civic response to the bombing of Black residents’ homes in South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Size Limits for Elm Thicket/Northpark Homes?

Commission favors shorter homes, slightly less lot coverage. Dallas City Plan Commissioners have sided with longtime Elm Thicket/Northpark residents seeking to preserve the history and character of the neighborhood. The commission recently voted unanimously to support a slight decrease in the lot coverage allowed for new homes there. The proposals...
DALLAS, TX
DFW Falls To Second In U.S. For New Apartment Construction

The Dallas-Fort Worth area fell from leading the country in new apartment development in 2022 for the first time since 2018 to second, behind only the New York City area, according to a RentCafe study. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is set to add 23,571 new units this year, which is...
DALLAS, TX
Autumn at the Arboretum Means Lots of Orange

Fall brings pumpkins galore, life-size 3D printed scientists’ statues. Somehow 100,000-plus pumpkins, gourds, and squash from Floydada, “The Pumpkin Capital of Texas,” isn’t enough orange for the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden this fall. Add 50 life-size, 3D printed statues of women leaders in STEM (science,...
DALLAS, TX
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 22-28

A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 6:12 p.m. from a parking lot in the 5900 block of Berkshire Lane Aug. 23. Just under four hours later, another stolen vehicle was responded to in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane. The Dallas Police Department said there is no indication the two incidents are related.
DALLAS, TX
Eataly Dallas Hosting Summer Sips, Bites Tasting

Eataly Dallas is kicking off September with a summer sips and bites storewide tasting event Sept. 1. The festivities at the NorthPark Center store will feature more than 20 Italian wines, from bold reds to roses and light whites, which are selected to pair with chef-curated tasting stations. The event marks the start of month-long celebrations of weekend experiences at Eataly Dallas.
