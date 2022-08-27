Big D Reads officially launches Thursday. Here’s what it’s all about. It’s a volunteer-led community book club initiative presented by Amazon in partnership with Communities Foundation of Texas, nonprofit publisher Deep Vellum, D Magazine Partners, and 50+ other community partners and sponsors. As part of the initiative, Big D Reads printed 30,000 copies of The Accommodation by Jim Schutze, which tells the mid-century history of Dallas, centered on the civic response to the bombing of Black residents’ homes in South Dallas.

