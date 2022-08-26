Read full article on original website
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
Padres light up Oracle Park in thick of Wild Card race
SAN FRANCISCO -- Strange night at Oracle Park. Or, at least, it started strangely enough. The Padres, to their credit, made certain things never got any weirder than they needed to be. Locked in an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the Padres had a game to win, and they won it...
Second-half Snell lifts Padres in Wild Card race
SAN FRANCISCO -- Next year, Blake Snell insists, he's going to start the season differently. He’s going to do something about those slow starts. You see, Snell has fallen into something of a pattern: He takes a few weeks, sometimes months, to put it all together. Then, once he does, he's untouchable.
Webb on Giants' skid: 'Not very fun right now'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb deserved a better outcome on Tuesday night, but the fading Giants couldn’t support him with their bats or their gloves. The Giants committed a season-high-matching four errors in a 4-3 loss to the Padres at Oracle Park, extending their losing streak to six games and dropping a season-high six games below .500.
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
Salvador Perez has a seatbelt … in his thumb?
CHICAGO -- Shortly after catcher Salvador Perez hit two home runs in three games after returning from thumb surgery in late July, Royals head athletic trainer Kyle Turner texted Dr. Steven Shin, an orthopedic surgeon in Los Angeles. “Great job, doc,” the text read. “I’m like, ‘Hey, it’s not...
How Yelich is working to improve this skill
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every player has his strengths and weaknesses, and throwing the baseball is not one of Christian Yelich’s strengths. He knows it. He’s...
Is this Marlin the next Sandy Alcantara?
This story was excerpted from the Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. From a numbers standpoint, Edward Cabrera's eighth start of the season, in Sunday afternoon's 8-1 loss to the Dodgers at loanDepot park, wasn't anything special. But the outing -- 5 2/3 innings, six runs and five hits (plus five strikeouts) -- demonstrated something special about the Marlins' 24-year-old right-hander.
The numbers behind deGrom's dominant return
Jacob deGrom is a hitter's recurring nightmare -- he went 13 months without pitching in a Major League game and now he's the very same pitcher in 2022 that he was in 2021. And if deGrom is the same, good luck hitting against the Mets in a playoff series, with deGrom and Max Scherzer starting Games 1 and 2.
Pratto (2 HRs) gets a payoff: 'He had a plan'
CHICAGO -- When Nick Pratto stepped to the plate Friday night against the Padres, he was mired in an 0-for-21 slump. He had not had a hit in nearly two weeks, since Aug. 13. In the four games since, including Friday, the rookie first baseman is 8-for-17 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Cavalli (shoulder) placed on IL: 'I want to be back out there'
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cade Cavalli was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Wednesday, less than a week after making his Major League debut on Friday. Cavalli, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Nationals’ No. 4 prospect and No. 58 overall, gave up seven runs and recorded...
These former Mets are ready for October
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a free moment during Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, Pedro Martínez stepped into the Mets' clubhouse to speak with, as he put it, “two of the most talented pitchers that we have on the team, which are Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.”
Hader shows flashes of former self with 30th save
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Padres clung tightly to a one-run, ninth-inning lead on Wednesday afternoon at Oracle Park. They were on the verge of a statement sweep in San Francisco that would grow their lead in the National League Wild Card race to 2 1/2 games on the last day of August. The stage was set.
'Hard to put into words': Giants swept by Padres
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are still mathematically alive in the National League Wild Card race. But for all intents and purposes, the Padres likely dashed all their hopes this week at Oracle Park. With a 5-4 loss in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale, the Giants were swept by their NL...
Fireballing reliever Duran makes history with 'splinker'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Theatrical, over-the-top reliever entrance montages are all the rage around the big leagues these days. If you hear the blare of trumpets, that means Mets closer Edwin Díaz is about to bulldoze your lineup. The sound of eerie whistling is the signal that young Orioles fireballer Félix Bautista is about to blow you away with triple-digit stuff.
Ohtani, Judge trade homers in MVP showdown
ANAHEIM -- The battle for the American League MVP Award was on full display on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The AL MVP race is essentially down to Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with just a little more than a month remaining in the season. Both homered in the series opener at Angel Stadium, but it was Ohtani’s two-run homer in the fifth off Frankie Montas that proved to be the game-winner.
Marlins struggle to capitalize on López's quality start, RISP
MIAMI -- Some teams have a clutch gene. Some players do, too. But lately, the Marlins have been struggling in those “clutch” situations. It happened again on Monday night in Miami’s 3-2 loss to Los Angeles in 10 innings, securing the four-game series win (3-1) for the Dodgers. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Garrett Cooper -- who had tripled and reached first on an error earlier in the game -- struck out looking on three pitches (one of which he hit foul). Then, Jacob Stallings popped out into foul territory.
Astros add pitching prospect Hunter Brown to taxi squad
HOUSTON -- Astros top prospect Hunter Brown, ranked No. 71 overall by MLB Pipeline, was added to the taxi squad on Tuesday, among a flurry of moves. General manager James Click said Brown will be activated on Thursday. The club also placed Justin Verlander (right calf) on the 15-day injured...
Lacking crisp slider, Manning hit hard by Mariners
DETROIT -- The massive shrubs beyond center field make the vast expanse of Comerica Park’s outfield all the more imposing, but there’s a small gap in right-center where the shrubs end and the giant wall that houses the out-of-town scoreboard begins. For hitters, it might as well be the fictional "South Detroit" that Journey sings about in the song "Don’t Stop Believin'." Nobody hits a ball that far into that little crevice in what might be the deepest part of Comerica Park. Some have hit the wall to the right of it and bemoaned a 430-foot double or triple.
Judge hits 50th HR, keeps pace to top Maris
ANAHEIM -- More than 44,000 voices filled the air at Angel Stadium on Monday night, booing lustily as Aaron Judge received intentional walks in two of his first three plate appearances. They made no secret about what had drawn them across Interstate 5’s congested thoroughfare on a picture-perfect Southern California evening: history.
