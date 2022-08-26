MIAMI -- Some teams have a clutch gene. Some players do, too. But lately, the Marlins have been struggling in those “clutch” situations. It happened again on Monday night in Miami’s 3-2 loss to Los Angeles in 10 innings, securing the four-game series win (3-1) for the Dodgers. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Garrett Cooper -- who had tripled and reached first on an error earlier in the game -- struck out looking on three pitches (one of which he hit foul). Then, Jacob Stallings popped out into foul territory.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO