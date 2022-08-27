Read full article on original website
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Future Fisheries projects approved
Brown trout and rainbow trout will have increased access to habitat when 12 side channels are reconnected to the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam. Livestock can be managed and lake habitat for largemouth bass and yellow perch can be improved when fencing is installed on Buer Pond near Scobey. These projects are two of eight that recently received funding by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission through the Future Fisheries Improvement Program (FFIP). Approximately $240,000 in funding was approved to improve Montana fisheries.
montanaoutdoor.com
Accepting Project Submissions: Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees
Bozeman, MT- August 29, 2022 – The Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees (RACs) are accepting project submissions from September 1-October 15. The Secure Rural Schools (SRS) reauthorization allows both Gallatin and Southern Montana RACs to convene and recommend projects to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The RACs receive Title II federal funding based on a percentage that individual counties elect. The Gallatin RAC encompasses all of Gallatin County, while the Southern Montana RAC includes Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Powder River Counties.
