Sedgwick County’s Tag Offices will be returning to their old hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The change will take effect September 6, the first day the offices will be open after Labor Day. Back in July, hours had been expanded to run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tag Offices also starting allowing people to make appointments for title work, in an effort to boost accessibility of services. More on that system can be found here.

2 DAYS AGO