KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral, 20, graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days...
farmtalknews.com
NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
adastraradio.com
McPherson College Creates Campus of the Future with Largest-Ever Investment in New Buildings
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson College, a Kansas institution known for its dedication to helping students find balance and success, as well as its innovative Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, is reimagining its campus for the future—funded in part by a successful $55 million capital campaign that will supercharge the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history.
thesunflower.com
Students and alumni attend the Ulrich Fall Exhibition opening
On Aug. 25, the Ulrich Museum of Art held their annual fall exhibition grand opening party. This year, the biggest exhibition on display at the Ulrich is ‘Myths of the West.’. This exhibition is a collection of stories of indigenous people told through art and handmade artifacts made to...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Living: Scott Mueller and His Dad Helping to Revitalize Downtown Kingman
KINGMAN (Kansas Living Magazine) – Kingman is the home of the Eagles and a population of around 3,000 people; but its downtown area is coming back to life, thanks to the work of Scott Mueller and his dad, who goes by Chalk. Mueller, who grew up in Kingman, calls...
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first thing you notice is the smile. As you drive up to Woodland United Methodist Church, there’s Valecia Scribner, the pastor, standing on the sidewalk, waiting to greet you. She accompanies you inside and explains that it might be a bit toasty because of the underperforming air conditioning. Which is fitting because Scribner’s and the church’s most defining characteristic is warmth.
A 20-year-old’s new job isn’t usually anything to note, but this one’s is
Braxton Moral is the 20-year-old Ulysses native who in 2019 graduated from high school and Harvard University at the same time, and now he’s started his career in Wichita.
thesunflower.com
Shockers Vote! engages students to be politically active
The United States has one of the lowest voter turnout rates among developed countries. Wichita State’s “Shockers Vote!” coalition is working to change this narrative. Shockers Vote! started with a desire to inform students on how to register to vote. “I opened my big mouth, and I...
Who makes the most? See the top 5 earners in each Wichita, KS, city department
You can use The Eagle’s searchable public salary database to find the overall compensation, hourly rate and other earnings-related facts for any city of Wichita employee who received pay in 2021.
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
KWCH.com
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients. The product was sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed in 26 states, including Kansas. No illnesses have been reported to date.
thesunflower.com
Seniors encourage others to get active outside of common sports
The Wichita State table tennis team sent three players to nationals last season. This season, the team is hoping to qualify for nationals as a team. Table Tennis is a sports club at Wichita State, who last year qualified for a regional tournament. In their division, the team competes against KU, K-State, Oklahoma University, and Nebraska State.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County Tag Offices returning to old hours
Sedgwick County’s Tag Offices will be returning to their old hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The change will take effect September 6, the first day the offices will be open after Labor Day. Back in July, hours had been expanded to run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tag Offices also starting allowing people to make appointments for title work, in an effort to boost accessibility of services. More on that system can be found here.
KWCH.com
Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
Wichita used car dealer faces default judgement
A $36,334.50 default judgment was entered against a former Wichita used car dealership for additional violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
Look up Wichita employee salaries, from cops and bus drivers to City Council and mayor
Two-hundred-forty employees made $100,000 or more in total compensation last year, which consists of all types of pay including base, special and overtime wages, the data shows.
