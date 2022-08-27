Read full article on original website
Pirates stun Rockets in OT
CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
WSAZ
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Martin County grounded at Greenup County
Martin County’s offense was held in check for better than three quarters as Greenup County cruised to a 43-6 win over the Cardinals. Running back Dawson Mills carried nine times for 81 yards and scored the lone touchdown on a 13-yard run with under 11 minutes left to play.
Portsmouth Times
Rotary fish fry to unveil new truck
A major River Days tradition continues, as Rotarians all prepare to unveil a freshly painted truck for the annual Fish Fry. The fry is the largest fundraiser the local Rotary hosts, which brings in thousands of dollars for their efforts across the entire community. Since 1962, the fry has been...
WSAZ
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
New project to bring faster internet to 19K Boyd County residents
CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership. “So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in […]
wymt.com
Paramount offers concert tickets for information leading to thief
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A trailer has been reported as stolen from the Paramount Arts Center. The theatre made the announcement Monday evening. The trailer, which Paramount officials say is used for their outdoor shows, was taken from the building’s parking lot. Staff were able to get two pictures...
WSAZ
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Times Gazette
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse
The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up
By Tracey A. Maine The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables. Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth...
WSAZ
Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
