Christiansburg, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin has message for Tennessee football before season starts
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to start every day with the Tennessee Vols on his mind. The former Vols head coach was up early on Monday and one of the first things he did — at 4:08 AM CT — was send a good luck tweet to Tennessee football.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tuesday August 30, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 418 AM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
WSLS
Giles County school to have virtual learning day due to heat, humidity
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Narrows Elementary/Middle School will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday due to high temperatures and humidity within the building. Students will not report to school, but will be expected to complete assignments that were given to them by their teachers on Monday. If...
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
More electric vehicle chargers may come to Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Electric vehicles are the new and upcoming car and Princeton wants to join in. Officials with the City want to place EV chargers on Mercer Street to attract more electric vehicle owners to the Heart of Mercer County. They plan to buy ‘Phase 2’ chargers which can charge an EV in about an […]
First Purple Halo Gala for AWAY Event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — AWAY (Advocating A Way For Adults & Youth), formerly the Women’s Resource Center, is proud to announce their first Purple Halo Gala. This event will take place at Tamarack, located at 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801, on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. Tickets include an evening of dinner, […]
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
woay.com
WVU Medicine to host ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of pediatric clinic
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – WVU Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Children’s Pediatric Subspecialty & Telemedicine Clinic at Mercer Medical Group Primary Care. WVU Medicine and Princeton Community Hospital officials will deliver remarks at the ceremony and serve refreshments to guests. The ceremony will take place on Monday, August 29, at 11:00 am.
woay.com
Summit Bechtel Reserve announces day pass sales for the public
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Summit Bechtel Reserve will offer tiered day passes, allowing everyone to experience the wild and wonderful 10,000-acre property. Opening weekend begins on September 9 through September 11. The Summit will open its attractions to the public, including activities such as zip lining, rock climbing, and mountain biking.
West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
supertalk929.com
ATV accident in Bland County, Virginia leaves one dead
A man is dead following an ATV crash in Bland County on Friday, 8/26. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Bobwhite Lane at around 11:30 AM. The report says Charles A. Clark, 80, was driving a 4-wheeler while towing a brush cutter along a...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
WSAZ
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
