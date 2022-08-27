ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Vision Voted Most Innovative Hardware at STN EXPO Reno

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Safety Vision was recently voted ’22 STN EXPO Innovation Choice Award Winner in the “Best Hardware” category. The School Transportation News (STN) EXPO in Reno, NV. STN EXPO is an event attended by K12 Pupil Transportation Directors representing hundreds of the nation’s largest school districts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005049/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
