KFVS12
Steel truss to be floated up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 bridge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 700-foot blue steel truss will be floating upstream to be attached to the new U.S. 60 bridge. The plan was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge and the U.S. Coast Guard. The operation is tentatively scheduled for the middle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
KFVS12
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE
(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
theshoppersweekly.com
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
Fox17
Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois
HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June. Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. This comes more...
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating threatening letter found in high school restroom in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — Authorities in Marion, Illinois, are investigating after a threatening letter was found inside a restroom at Marion High School, the local police department says. According to the Marion Police Department, the letter claimed a group of gunmen would enter the school at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
KFVS12
Burning apartment building collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to an apartment building fire. It happened in the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday, August 27. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three-story apartment building that was recently...
KFVS12
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
wpsdlocal6.com
Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified
MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November
Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.
KFVS12
One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
