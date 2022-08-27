ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

KFVS12

Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE

(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
theshoppersweekly.com

Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois

While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
CENTRALIA, IL
Fox17

Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June. Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. This comes more...
HOLLAND, MI
wpsdlocal6.com

'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
wpsdlocal6.com

Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified

MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive

A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
BELLE RIVE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
A.W. Naves

Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November

Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.
KFVS12

One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

