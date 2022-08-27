ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw

The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Dakota Kai: Bayley First Brought Up A Faction With Me In 2018

At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by Dakota Kai, who had been released in April, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), who had been injured since NXT Stand & Deliver. Bayley previously discussed how she wanted to do a faction for years and had brought the idea to Triple H.
Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide

Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
