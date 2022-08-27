The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO