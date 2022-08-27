Read full article on original website
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
Worlds Collide Go Home! WWE NXT 8/30/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of absolutely silliness. Get sour with us.
Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley 2, Seth Rollins Ethers Riddle, Roman's Reign | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Is Drew McIntyre the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns?. - Tyrus doesn't win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. - Lady Frost denied IMPACT release. - Eddie Kingston vs. Naomichi Marufuji. - Hoodfoot wins Battle Of The Tough Guys...
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Finn Balor: I Pitched Going To NXT UK In 2021, But They Needed To Renegotiate My Contract
Finn Balor finished up his second run with NXT in May when he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. Balor returned to the main roster in July, joining WWE SmackDown and starting a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Balor...
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door
Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Dakota Kai: Bayley First Brought Up A Faction With Me In 2018
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by Dakota Kai, who had been released in April, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), who had been injured since NXT Stand & Deliver. Bayley previously discussed how she wanted to do a faction for years and had brought the idea to Triple H.
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
All Out Go Home | AEW Dynamite 8/31/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 31, 2022. - Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get all...
Darby Allin: Sting And I Will Be At AEW All Out, Our Match Will Be Announced On 8/31
Darby Allin will compete at AEW All Out, according to Darby Allin. As of this writing, Allin is not currently booked for AEW All Out, but he is ensuring fans that he'll be competing at the event and Sting will be part of things as well. "All Out. Me and...
Shayna Baszler On WWE Regime Change: You're Seeing Girls Get More Time To Tell Stories And Do Matches
Shayna Baszler has become one of the top talents on WWE SmackDown since Triple H took over as head of creative at the end of July. She won a WWE SmackDown Women's Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown and is now set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Roxanne Perez Blocks Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes Rejects Gacy, Stark Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 30. - Roxanne Perez blocked Cora Jade's number and stated that while they're not friends anymore, she's not finished with her former partner yet. - Joe Gacy has been recruiting Cameron Grimes for weeks, and he finally got an answer...
Darby Allin Explains Why He Doesn't Care About Wins And Losses, Praises Cody Rhodes
Darby Allin is considered one of the pillars of AEW and has been in a high-profile position since AEW Fyter Fest 2019 when he went to a 20-minute draw against Cody Rhodes. The feud between Cody and Darby helped define the early days of the AEW TNT Championship and took Darby to a new level as a relative unknown when AEW started.
8/26 AEW Rampage Viewership Drops For Third Consecutive Week, Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/26 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Title Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes, drew 431,000 viewers on August 26. This number is down from the 461,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Rey Mysterio Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Edge Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Up
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 28. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on Rey Mysterio drew 444,000 viewers. This number is down from the 453,000 viewers the episode focusing on Edge drew the previous Sunday. The Mysterio episode posted a...
Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide
Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (8/30): Matt Cardona, EC3, Ricky Steamboat, Bully Ray, And More
The National Wrestling Alliance aired the latest episode of its Powerrr show on August 30. The event aired on YouTube and can be seen above. Full results and highlights are below (via WrestleZone). NWA Powerrr Results (8/30) Matt Taven defeated Mecha Wolf. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat says being in the...
Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
