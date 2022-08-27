Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CU's football stadium will sound different in opener vs. TCU
BOULDER, Colo. — Folsom Field has a new sound system for the first time in 26 years. The University of Colorado (CU) Athletic Department announced a new stadium sound system will be operational at the Buffaloes' season opener against TCU on Friday. CU said fans will see an increase...
goheels.com
Matson Earns National, ACC Offensive Honors
North Carolina's Erin Matson has opened 2002 with a bang, earning National and Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors following a pair of Tar Heel wins to open the season. Matson, a senior forward, scored in both games as second-ranked Carolina opened with wins over two top-five...
goheels.com
Matt Clark Named Men's Golf Associate Head Coach
Matt Clark, in his sixth season on the coaching staff with the University of North Carolina men's golf team, was named the associate head coach, head coach Andrew DiBitetto announced today. ''Coach Clark brings passion, competitiveness and joy to our program every day,'' says DiBitetto, the 2022 ACC Coach of...
DPS student deemed ineligible to play football after year of housing instability
A mom is fighting to have her son play football his senior year after he was deemed ineligible following a year of hard times and housing instability.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goheels.com
Vincent Culpepper Added To Men's Lacrosse Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Vincent Culpepper, a 2015 graduate of Indiana University, has joined the University of North Carolina men's lacrosse staff as Director of Lacrosse Operations. A veteran coach in men's lacrosse, Culpepper comes to Chapel Hill after developing and launching the first Division III men's lacrosse program...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour
DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
goheels.com
Freshman Brantmeier Back At U.S. Open
North Carolina true freshman women's tennis player Reese Brantmeier has yet to officially compete for the Tar Heels since arriving on campus this fall, however, this week she will participate in the U.S. Open for the third time in her young career. Brantmeier, 17, is in the women's doubles field...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
viatravelers.com
28 Best Things to Do in Estes Park, Colorado
Are you planning a vacation to Estes Park, Colorado? If so, then congratulations on the great choice! This little town in the Rocky Mountains has a bit of everything, and it certainly has something for everyone to enjoy. Most people come to this area to visit Rocky Mountain National Park,...
How much longer will 90-degree heat last?
The Climate Prediction Center's eight to 14-day outlook suggests that the heat is likely here to stay in Colorado for a little longer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cpr.org
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say
When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
Drought has improved over Front Range
After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
[VIDEO] Wild footage captures massive landspout tornado north of Denver
Though not quite as powerful as a supercell tornado, a landspout tornado can be a terrifying sight to see. A thin vortex stretching upward into the clouds, this natural weather phenomenon resembles a waterspout, but takes place on dry land, pulling debris, condensation, and dust upward toward the sky. Generally...
Salem Media Announces the Return of Recently Retired Morning Host Peter Boyles
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005860/en/ Peter Boyles (Photo: Business Wire)
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge dismisses Denver from excessive force lawsuit, says not enough similar incidents
A man who Denver police officers hit and struck in a church parking lot may not sue the city itself for enabling excessive force, as a federal judge decided that four similar incidents of police brutality were not enough to establish a pattern. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A....
Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5
DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
Comments / 0