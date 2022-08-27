Read full article on original website
An Ultimate List of Rules Net Survivors Should Follow to Stay Safe!
Operational security professionals work to figure out where their information can be breached. That said, it doesn’t really matter what industry you’re in. If you have any sensitive, proprietary information at all, then you could very well be a target. This is a good thing to always keep in mind!
Things to Keep in Mind When Creating a Health Mobile App
Technology does not stand still and is constantly developing, helping people in all areas of life. Health has always been the primary concern of humanity; therefore, the medical industry is trying to find new ways of keeping the human body in good condition. It interacts seriously with IT technologies, and thanks to this, valuable and diverse health applications are born. This article will tell you how to create a mobile health app and make it available to everyone.
NordVPN's Meshnet Lets Users Create Their Own Private Networks
Meshnet is a new feature allowing users to create their own private networks. Instead of connecting to a VPN server, users can connect to other devices anywhere in the world through private connection tunnels. Meshnet allows you to remotely access files from connected devices, wherever they are. The feature is powered by NordLynx — NordVPN’s ultra-secure VPN protocol that combines WireGuard's® high speeds and the Network Address Translation (NAT) system for additional user privacy. With a growing global user base of 14 million, NordVPN is a leader among the world's leading VPN providers.
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone
In the next few years, artificial intelligence algorithms will offer us more ways to learn and understand new things. The tech industry and the world are relying on artificial intelligence to solve big problems such as cybersecurity, healthcare, climate change, sustainability, education and traffic congestion. AI is also being used in many new consumer products. It's everywhere — from Google Home's voice recognition that lets it understand your requests for information to Amazon's Alexa offering suggestions for what to watch on TV or Uber recommending you download its app to get home safely.
Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning reshaping Remote Work?
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Remote Work: A Preface. Did you know that according to Morning Consult, about 85% of tech workers identified as working fully remote or following a hybrid model?. This has stirred an opinion that tech companies are spearheading the adoption of the remote work culture and...
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
How One Feature From a Failed Startup Can Become a Billion Dollar Idea
I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. You can read this blog post with a piece of smooth jazz:. I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. First Attempt:...
New online dashboard helps fliers navigate flight delays and cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation debuts its airline customer service dashboard ahead of Labor Day weekend travel.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
Logging in Observability - Part 1
Today I want to consider one important component of observability. If monitoring is a pretty clear thing, now I want to focus on considering logging, talk about how to use logs' information, how to work with and aggregate events. In my past article, we have already discussed the difference between...
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
How to Implement a Basic JavaScript Application
In a previous article in this series, we learned about getting input from others before beginning to code our application. After we’ve clarified all the doubts with the project stakeholders, we are then ready to turn our prototype into a JavaScript application. What are we working on?. The goal...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
The Noonification: Invisible Death (8/29/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Invisible Death. By @astoundingstories [ 2 Min read ]...
Java / JavaScript: Differences Beyond the Name
As a beginner JavaScript developer, one of the things you must have heard more times than you can count is the massive disconnect between Java and JavaScript. I can't remember how many disclaimers I heard at the beginning of the numerous JavaScript videos I watched - at every turn and corner, the disclaimer was just impossible to miss.
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
How to Tunnel RDP Securely with SSH + SSH Security
Due to the fast improvement of technology and various hacking approaches, using simple passwords to authenticate access is no longer a wise way to go. Therefore, it is essential to take advantage of other security techniques; This is where SSH key-based authentication can help you adapt to passwordless solutions. This post is all about the fundamental concepts of SSH key Authentication. you can also get the right services from.
