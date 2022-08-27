ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers

A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan

Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
Monroe, Michigan’s perversion of Custer on display

Anishinaabek Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party. Local activists call out Monroe county’s immortalization of Custer with a 14’ x 48’ billboard on I-75. Despite increasing public pressure from local activists and Native Americans nationwide, Monroe, Michigan continues to honor war criminal General George Armstrong Custer with street names, a school, social events, an airport, and a large bronze statue prominently displayed at its city center.
MONROE, MI
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit developer mum on unusual 'lake' at site of would-be apartments

An unexplained hole of water that's sat for a year where new apartments are supposed to go remains unexplained after attempts by Crain's to get to the bottom of it. The city of Detroit has reportedly met with and issued a violation notice to developer Broder & Sachse over its unintended manmade lake at Lafayette and St. Aubin, the planned site for its 200-unit building, The Renato.
DETROIT, MI
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
RICHMOND, MI
Dr. Carolyn Casale presents Faculty Lectureship Award lecture: online education’s impact on students

HFC Pre-Education Program Director Dr. Carolyn Casale will give a presentation in the Faculty Lectureship Award Lecture series via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 11:00 a.m. In her presentation, Casale will speak about her research, which has focused on online education. This research study seeks to understand students’ perceptions of online teaching. The core research question is: How do student perceptions of teaching compare when using online or field-based clinicals?
DEARBORN, MI

