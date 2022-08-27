Read full article on original website
HawkStrong: From writer’s block to aspiring lawyer and justice advocate
Before coming to HFC, Brad Gonzalez was so nervous about writing, he couldn’t even write an email without struggling. Now that he has graduated from HFC and Wayne State University, he writes reports and legal documents for clients at the Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center every day. “I...
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
Lawsuit alleges University of Michigan law professor faced racial discrimination, retaliation
ANN ARBOR, MI - A Black University of Michigan Law School professor is suing the university, the law school and its dean, alleging she has faced racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation throughout much of her 19 years with the school. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 26 by UM Law Professor...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
Wayne County's COVID cases fall 17.8%; Oakland County cases plummet 16.6%
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 19,414 new cases. That's down 16.2% from the previous week's tally of 23,165 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers
A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
You're not imagining it. There is more road work, and it's here to stay for next few years
It's been the summer of detours for some metro Detroit communities. And road work season isn't over yet. Drivers can expect some closures and delays to continue through at least part of November. According to roads officials at the county and state level, the heavy road work drivers are experiencing...
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
Monroe, Michigan’s perversion of Custer on display
Anishinaabek Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party. Local activists call out Monroe county’s immortalization of Custer with a 14’ x 48’ billboard on I-75. Despite increasing public pressure from local activists and Native Americans nationwide, Monroe, Michigan continues to honor war criminal General George Armstrong Custer with street names, a school, social events, an airport, and a large bronze statue prominently displayed at its city center.
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Detroit developer mum on unusual 'lake' at site of would-be apartments
An unexplained hole of water that's sat for a year where new apartments are supposed to go remains unexplained after attempts by Crain's to get to the bottom of it. The city of Detroit has reportedly met with and issued a violation notice to developer Broder & Sachse over its unintended manmade lake at Lafayette and St. Aubin, the planned site for its 200-unit building, The Renato.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Amazon cancels Ypsilanti-area warehouse, delays building new facility near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Last winter, online retail giant Amazon appeared poised to make a major expansion of its delivery network in Washtenaw County, moving to break ground on a new warehouse just outside Ann Arbor in 2022, while another proposed facility less than 10 miles away advanced through the governmental approval process near Ypsilanti.
A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
Dr. Carolyn Casale presents Faculty Lectureship Award lecture: online education’s impact on students
HFC Pre-Education Program Director Dr. Carolyn Casale will give a presentation in the Faculty Lectureship Award Lecture series via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 11:00 a.m. In her presentation, Casale will speak about her research, which has focused on online education. This research study seeks to understand students’ perceptions of online teaching. The core research question is: How do student perceptions of teaching compare when using online or field-based clinicals?
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
